MPISD – News

MPHS 2023-24 Freshman Class Officers (L to R): Carly Horn, Dalia Balderas, Khloe Cooper, Carson Bell

MPHS 2023-24 Sophomore Class Officers (L to R): Evelyn Hernandez, Brissia Alvarez, Jennifer Luna, Esmeralda Perez

MPHS 2023-24 Junior Class Officers (L to R): Jesus Moreno, Luke Thurman, Tanner Marshall, Christopher Sorto

MPHS 2023-24 Senior Class Officers (L to R): Jose Fuentes, Sophie Greco, Angelina Hernandez, Amariya Miller

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS elects campus leadership

The student body of Mount Pleasant High School has elected Class Officers for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Senior class officers are President Sophie Greco, Vice President Angelina Hernandez, Secretary Amariya Miller, and Treasurer Jose Fuentes.

President Luke Thurman, Vice President Tanner Marshall, Secretary Christopher Sorto, and Treasurer Jesus Moreno are leading the Junior class.

Officers for the Sophomore class are President Brissia Alvarez, Vice President Jennifer Luna, Secretary Esmeralda Perez, and Treasurer Evelyn Hernandez.

The Freshman class officers include President Dalia Balderas, Vice President Khloe Cooper, Secretary Carson Bell, and Treasurer Carly Horn.

Oliver Quiring (right) plays Jenga with mentor Kai Price

Zaydin Bratton (center) and Columbia Porter (right) discuss checkers with mentor Makayla Spigner

Jayceon Rush (right) challenges mentor Reggie Webster to a dunk contest

Jakeb Aguilar (left) takes turns shooting with mentor Jordyn Hurndon

Twister Taylor (right) takes a break on the swings with mentor Tre Williams

Casen Wager (left) and mentor Ethan Sanchez play soccer

Emma Santistevan (right) and mentor Genesis Aguilar create an art piece

Mentor Cecilia Phan (right) helps Alyson Castaneda with cutting

(left to right) Casen Wager, his mentor Ethan Sanchez, Eddie Olva, and his mentor Angel Munoz play a heated game of Trouble

Mount Pleasant High School students give back to E.C. Brice Elementary .

Wide-eyed elementary students gazed way up at the over six-foot tall Tiger basketball players and the MPHS National Honor Society members waiting for them in the E.C. Brice front office on Monday morning, October 2. The E.C. Brice Mentorship program officially kicked off in mid-September, and the high school students had arrived for their second meeting.

The program pairs a high school mentor with a Brice student, nominated by their classroom teacher, meeting monthly for 30 to 40 minutes. The high school students play games and do craft projects to make their students feel comfortable while talking with them and building rapport.

On Monday, they had students shooting basketballs, playing soccer, swinging, playing outdoor checkers, and enjoying board games. But all the while, the mentor students were engaging their elementary friends in conversations and modeling positive relationship skills. “Our mentor program is designed to provide a supportive environment for Brice students to learn, grow, and gain valuable life skills such as strong interpersonal skills, self-confidence, self-esteem, teamwork, and cooperation,” said E.C. Brice Counselor Jana Moore. The program will continue through April.