MPISD – News

Pictured are (front row L to R) Vice-President Leticia Willis, President Grace Zittel, Secretary Onystie Gamble, and (back row L to R) Stage Manager Lesly Flores and Photographer Trixz Kimball

The Mount Pleasant High School Concert Choir recently elected officers for the 2023-2024 school year.

Clayton Miller (left) and Rolston Morton (right) show off their catches for the day.

MPHS twins Karlee and Gunner Rodgers weigh in

MPHS Bass Fishing Team competes on Lake Fork

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team opened their season at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Fork on Saturday, September 30.

The team of Clayton Miller and Rolston Morton placed 57th out of 151 boats, with five fish weighing 3.41 lbs. The team of Karlee and Gunner Rodgers, twin Tiger anglers, placed 86th with two fish weighing 1.73 lbs. Other anglers competing for the Tigers were Donald Cole and Blake Humber, who had boat trouble and could not complete the tournament.

The MPHS fishing teams will return to action on Saturday, October 28, at home on Lake Bob Sandlin. Team members will be fishing for a chance to make it to the state tournament in May.