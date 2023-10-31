MPISD – News

Goin’ Gold Band Drum Majors Colorguard Officers with their Area Finalist plaque (L to R) Jose Fuentes, Jocelyn Marroquin, Shpat Zeqaj, Addison Heeren, Orion Senence

“Wednesday,” Dalia Balderas plays the cello at the beginning of the performance

Addison Heeren adds color to the performance

Drum Major Orion Senence (center) prepares to play the trumpet with the band

Colorguard senior Jillian Jetton ends the performance

Goin’ Gold Band named Area Finalist, highest ranking since 1989

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band competed against 17 bands in the Area round of the UIL 5A Area C Marching Competition on Saturday, October 28, at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. At the end of prelims, they named MPHS a Top 10 Area Finalist, sitting in 5th place, just one point behind 4th. After their final performance, the Goin’ Gold Band earned 5th place overall, just one placement out of advancing to State and their highest finish in over 30 years.

“This year, our band program has been extremely successful due to the hard work of the students,” said MPISD Fine Arts and Head Band Director Dr. Theodus Luckett III. “We have a special group of seniors who have really worked hard this year. The Mount Pleasant High School band profile has definitely been elevated. We have received lots of positive comments about our program from across the State, and we look forward to what we will accomplish in the future.”

The Goin’ Gold Band will perform in their final regular season halftime show on Friday, November 3, at Sam Parker Stadium, where they will honor their seniors on Senior Night. They will compete at the US Bands Southwestern Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday, November 6, with their prelim march beginning at 11:45 a.m. They will then turn their attention to All-Region auditions. The band is under the direction of Dr. Theodus Luckett III, Karen Luckett, Alicia Hargett, Brian Bass, Jamey Sterrett, and Sheri Sullivan, with Colorguard Director Marty Newman, and Assistants Peyton McClendon, Johnathan Tepetate, Victor Diaz, and China Paloblanco.