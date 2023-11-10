MPISD – News

The Goin’ Gold Band starts their show, Wednesday, with the famous snaps from The Addams Family theme song

(L to R) Seniors Orion Senence, Zoe Newman, and Shpat Zeqaj were featured soloists

The Goin’ Gold Band performs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band Places Third At The U.S. Bands Competition.

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band bid farewell to their 2023 show Wednesday at the U.S. Bands Southwestern Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday, November 6. The competition featured 22 bands from Texas and Louisiana.

After prelims, the Goin’ Gold Band won their group by more than four points and went into finals as the third seed, just .6 out of first place. They ultimately placed third behind two 6A bands from the DFW metroplex. The Goin’ Gold Band ranked higher than three other 6A bands from San Antonio, Austin, and North Forney and multiple other 5A bands from metropolitan areas.

The Goin’ Gold Band finishes their 2023 competition season with two championships and their highest placement in the Area in over 30 years. They are under the direction of Dr. Theodus Luckett III and assisted by Jamey Sterrett, Brian Bass, Alicia Hargett, Karen Luckett, and Sheri Sullivan. The Colorguard is directed by Marty Newman and assisted by Peyton McClendon, Johnathan Tepetate, Victor Diaz, and China Paloblanco.