MPISD – News

MPHS FBLA chapter

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS FBLA students attend Dallas Mavericks Business Marketing Day

Mount Pleasant High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter traveled to Dallas to participate in the Mavericks’ annual Business Marketing Day on Wednesday, November 8. Students toured the American Airlines Center and heard presentations from marketing, sales, and public relations officials with the Mavericks. Students had the opportunity to learn about different sports and entertainment industry careers, including digital content, journalism, marketing, sales, public relations, internships, game-day planning, and advertising. Area 6 State Vice President and chapter co-president Sophie Greco even had the opportunity to ask a question of the panel on the marketing team.

After the tour and speaking engagements, students watched the Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors. John Whitten from Mount Pleasant High School and Daisy Banda from Mount Pleasant Junior High were the advisors on the trip.