MPISD – News

Pictured L to R, Caroline Rose and Ryan Sharp

MPHS Congressional Debaters Compete at State

The Mount Pleasant High School Congressional Debate Team competed in the UIL Congress State Meet at The University of Texas at Austin on January 8.

Sophomore Ryan Sharp and junior Caroline Rose represented Mount Pleasant High School and Region 8 and competed against 49 other students from 5A school districts across the state. At the end of day one, Sharp narrowly missed advancing to finals, known as Super Congress, on a tiebreaker decision.

“Although we fell just short of State Finals I am so proud of my team,” said MPHS Speech and Debate Coach, Cody Morris. “Ryan just being a sophomore and Caroline being a junior, we have the opportunity next year to take that next step. These students are so driven and hardworking, there is no doubt in my mind that next year Mount Pleasant High School will be debating in the State Finals of Congressional Debate.”