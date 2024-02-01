MPISD – News

Members of the MPHS UIL Academic teams

MPHS UIL hosts MP Tiger Winter Invitational

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team continued its spring season on Friday and Saturday, January 26 and 27, hosting the MP Tiger Winter Invitational on the MPHS campus. MPHS placed 2nd overall out of 16 schools, with three events taking 1st place overall team honors.

Individual results:

Calculator Applications (1st place team)

9th grade: Karen Sandate 3rd

10th grade: Jamie Garrett 3rd, Julian Chancellor 5th

11th grade: Luke Thurman 1st, Yahaira Piña 2nd, Tanner Marshall 3rd, Gopi Amin 6th

12th grade: Nathaniel Martinez 1st, Clinton DeBord 2nd

Overall: Nathaniel Martinez 1st, Clinton DeBord 2nd, Luke Thurman 3rd, Yahaira Piña 4th, Tanner Marshall 6th

Mathematics (1st place team)

10th grade: Julian Chancellor 3rd

11th grade: Luke Thurman 1st, Yahaira Piña 2nd, Gopi Amin 5th, Sam Chappell 6th

12th grade: Nathaniel Martinez 1st, Clinton DeBord 2nd, Ethan Sanchez 3rd

Overall: Nathaniel Martinez 1st, Clinton DeBord 2nd, Luke Thurman 3rd, Yahaira Piña 5th

Computer Science (1st place team) Nathaniel Martinez 1st, Yahaira Piña 2nd

Spelling (2nd place team) Sophie Greco 3rd, Brissia Alvarez 4th

Number Sense (2nd place team)

9th grade: Karen Sandate 6th

10th grade: Julian Chancellor 6th

11th grade: Luke Thurman 3rd, Tanner Marshall 4th, Samuel Chappell 5th, Gopi Amin 6th

12th grade: Nathaniel Martinez 2nd, Clinton DeBord 4th

Journalism (2nd place team)

Copy Editing: Joselin Almazan 1st, Brissia Alvarez 2nd, Idania Castanon 5th

News Writing: Noemy Dorantes 5th, Idania Castanon 6th

Feature Writing: Noemy Dorantes 4th, Idania Castanon 5th

Editorial Writing: Noemy Dorantes 5th, Celeste Landin 6th

Headlines: Brissia Alvarez 1st, Ana Ceballos 6th

Accounting (2nd place team) Luis Alvarado 2nd, Maria Garcia 4th, Miah Melendez

Social Studies (2nd place team) Estven Perez 4th, Yahir Gacia, Francisco Zapata

Ready Writing Sophie Greco 1st, Brissia Alvarez 3rd, Makayla Spigner 4th

Science

9th grade: Karen Sandate 4th

11th grade: Luke Thurman 3rd, Tanner Marshall 5th, Sam Chappell 6th

12th grade: Nathaniel Martinez 6th

The MPHS UIL Academic teams will compete at the 17th annual Whitehouse Wildcat Winter Games on February 3 as they continue to prepare for the district meet. Gina Crouch (UIL Coordinator, Spelling, and Current Events), Osias Hernandez (Math, Calculator, and Computer Science), Gabrielle Robbins (Literary Criticism and Ready Writing), David Clark (Accounting and Social Studies), Lara Martin (Debate), John Whitten (Journalism), Kim Cox (Journalism), Larry Russell (Science), Randy Ballard (Number Sense), and Misty McCrumby (Extemp, Prose, and Poetry) are the coaches.

MPHS senior, Tisha Patel, with her State advancing Medical Art Poster

Mount Pleasant High School HOSA member advances to State

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of HOSA: Future Health Professionals competed in the Area 3 Spring Leadership Conference on January 19-20 at Rock Hill High School in Frisco. The conference hosted approximately 1900 students who competed in over 50 events.

Senior Tisha Patel placed 2nd in Medical Art Poster and has advanced to State. The Medical Art Poster category requires students to create artwork that will stimulate others to explore health care and communicate this interpretation through developing a creative, artistic, and informational poster.

Also competing for MPHS were Andriana Price in Job Seeking Skills, Kelsey Howard, Karen Hernandez, and Eli Hernandez in Health Education, Bianca Quistian, Isabel Garza, and Axel Mata in Prepared Speaking, Patricia Gonzalez and Francisco Rodriguez in Health Career Display, and Erika Mickens in Medical Art Poster.

Patel will compete at the Texas HOSA State Leadership Conference on April 3-5 in Galveston. MPHS HOSA advisors include Kristi Houchin, Mandy Hutchings, Sarah Carrell, and Heather Dill.

Wallace Middle School UIL winners

1st row (L to R): Jouselyn Bello, Lily Henry, Scottlyn Lee

2nd row (L to R): Caleb Townson, Jake Jones, Tristan Kirkland, Denise Zuniga

3rd row (L to R): Macon Bradshaw, Spencer Anderson

P.E. Wallace Middle School competes in the UIL academic meet

The P.E. Wallace Middle School sixth grade UIL Academic team competed in the district middle school UIL Academic Meet on Saturday, January 27, in Sulphur Springs and brought home multiple medals and ribbons, including a 1st place team and three 1st place individual medals.

Placing for Wallace Middle School:

The Maps, Graphs, and Charts team placed 1st as a team. Individually,

Jake Jones placed 1st, Macon Bradshaw was 2nd, and Spencer Anderson placed 4th.

Lily Henry earned 1st in Ready Writing, and Denise Zuniga was 6th. In Mathematics, Jake Jones placed 1st. In Music Memory, Tristan Kirkland placed 5th. In Art, Jouselyn Bello was 5th. In Oral Reading-Prose, Scottlyn Lee placed 6th. And in Impromptu Speaking, Caleb Townson was 6th.