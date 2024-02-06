MPISD – News

Our 10-1 Mount Pleasant Tigers take on the 10-1 Longview Lobos in Willie Williams Gym for the District Championship!

The freshmen students start at 5:00, JV at 6:15, and the Varsity District Showdown is at 7:30! Come Early, Be Loud, and wear Black and Gold!

Ticket link: www.mpisd.net/athletic-tickets

Watch online: https://fan.hudl.com/usa/tx/mount-pleasant/organization/7535/mount-pleasant-high-school/video.

Watch online: https://www.youtube.com/@TexarkanaGameday.

Let’s go TIGERS!

Mount Pleasant Junior High School UIL Meet medalists

MPJH competes in the UIL Junior High Academic Meet

Mount Pleasant Junior High School 7th and 8th graders competed in the Annual Middle School District UIL Academic Meet on Saturday, January 27, in Sulphur Springs and brought home multiple medals and ribbons.

Chess Puzzle Solving – Elijah Flanagan (8th grade) placed 1st, and Heymar Rivera (7th grade) was 5th.

Ready Writing – Maisy Mathews (8th grade) placed 3rd, and Kaiser Sheppard (7th grade) placed 5th.

Oral Reading-Prose – Grace Berry (8th grade) placed 5th, and Kelsie Shelton (7th grade) was 6th.

Editorial Writing – Seventh grader Sage Jordan placed 2nd place in Editorial Writing.

Science – eighth grader Mario Hernandez placed 5th in Science.

MPHS TPSA state qualifiers

SWAT team state qualifiers (L to R) Alondra Corredor, Erik Liera, Diego Flores, Zaid Perez (not pictured John David Freeman and Addison Heeren)

Left – Male Agility Course state qualifier, Zaid Perez / Middle – Alondra Corredor: Inmate Processing state qualifier, Alondra Corredor / Right Raquel Garza: Inmate Processing state qualifier, Zaid Perez / Not pictured, Female Agility Course state qualifier, Abigail Retana

MPHS students advance to State Public Safety competition

Ten Mount Pleasant High School Public Safety students competed at the Texas Public Safety Association (TPSA) Region 2 conference in Arlington on Saturday, February 3. MPHS students competed in seven events, including DWI Traffic Stop, Building Clearing, Law Enforcement Agility Course, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Inmate Processing, 911 Call, and Closing Argument.

Eight MPHS students placed in five events and advanced to the state contest:

Abigail Retana-1st in Female Agility Course

Zaid Perez-1st in Male Agility Course

Raquel Garza-1st in DWI Traffic Stop

Alondra Corredor-3rd in Inmate Processing

The team of Corredor, Perez, Diego Flores, John Freeman, Addison Heeren, and Erik Liera-2nd in the SWAT Team.

Mount Pleasant High School offers a four-year program of study in Public Safety, including Principles of Public Safety, Law Enforcement I, Law Enforcement II, and Forensic Science. TPSA advisors are James Nelson, Sadonna Parker, and Kelli Williams. The State competition will take place on March 25-28 in Allen.