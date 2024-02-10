MPISD – News

MPHS Powerlifters at the MP meet Photos by MPHS Photography student Yadira Martinez

State-ranked lifter McKinsee Oviedo completes a deadlift of 345 lbs.

Juymil Lewis squats 445 lbs.

State-ranked lifter Araceli Landaverde records a deadlift of 250 lbs.

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Powerlifting continues the season at home

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger and Lady Tiger Powerlifting teams continued their seasons at home on Friday and Saturday, February 2-3. The Lady Tigers boast two highly-ranked lifters, McKinsee Oviedo and Araceli Landaverde. Oviedo is the #3 state-ranked 5A lifter in her weight class, and Landaverde is the #4 state-ranked 5A lifter in her weight class.

The Lady Tigers earned thirteen medals, eight of those in the top three in their respective weight classes. Five Lady Tigers improved their placements from the previous competition. Thirteen Tigers also brought home medals, ten of them in the top three in their weight classes. Four Tigers improved their placements from the last competition.

For the Lady Tigers, Araceli Landaverde placed 1st in her weight class. Jasmine Landaverde, Dori Macedo, Saniya Milton, and McKinsee Oviedo placed 2nd in their respective weight classes. Placing 3rd were Monserrat Gonzalez, Brianne Davis, Valerie Colocho, and Xitlaly Sanchez. Setting 4th were Karen Hernandez and Mariana Mendez. And rounding out the medals in 5th place were Diana Ramirez and Analee Escalante. Valeria Cassio placed 6th, just missing medaling by one spot.

Nathaniel Cates and Jose Gonzalez placed 1st in their respective weight classes for the Tigers. Alejandro Castro, Blake Broach, Juymil Lewis, Seth Robertson, and Devon Burtness came in 2nd. Coming in 3rd for the Tigers were Isaac Hernandez, Justin Robertson, and Jonathan Turner. Anthony Gonzalez placed 4th in his weight class. And finishing out the medals in 5th place were Bruno DeLeon and Andrew Garrett. Also competing for the Tigers were Carl King in 6th place, Daniel Castillo and Antonio Hernandez in 7th, Christian Villalta placing 8th, Dylan Ramirez in 9th, and Eduardo Cruz in 11th.

MPHS Powerlifters have four meets remaining to qualify for the Regional meets in early March. Don Woods and Blake Lodes coach the Lady Tigers.

Fastest Torch Cutting Contest participants (L to R) Ricardo Barboza, Miguel Martinez, Aidyn Botello, Jagger Moss

Karson Brown and his mulcher

Jagger Moss and his outdoor swing

Aidyn Botello (left) and Jonathan Dalby with their hog trailer

Fernando Robles, Rafael Ortiz, and Christian Bello and their Lift Pole

Rebecca Dunn and Ben, the goat

MPHS FFA competes at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

Mount Pleasant High School FFA members traveled to San Angelo for the annual Stock Show and Rodeo, competing with Ag Mechanics projects, Market Goats, and the Fastest Cutting Torch contest.

On February 1, Ricardo Barboza, Miguel Martinez, Aidyn Botello, and Jagger Moss competed in the Fastest Cutting Torch Contest. They accepted only the first 128 mailed entry forms. The contest randomly paired participants through a drawing, creating a bracket that remained unchanged throughout the competition. In each contest round, participants lit their torches, adjusted to a neutral flame, and made the cut required for that stage. The student whose metal fell to the ground first advanced to the next round, while they eliminated the competitor. Martinez and Moss advanced to the second round, while Barboza made it to the 3rd round of the competition.

Eight FFA members earned ribbons for their Ag Mechanics projects. Earning blue ribbons for their projects were Karson Brown for his Mulcher, Jagger Moss for his Outdoor Swing, Ricardo Barboza for his Entrance Gate, and Jonathan Dalby and Aidyn Botello team for their Hog Trailer. Fernando Robles, Rafael Ortiz, and Christian Bello earned a red ribbon for their lift pole.

Finally, in the Market Goat Show, Rebecca Dunn placed 4th in her class with “Ben” and made the Premium Market Sale on April 20. MPHS FFA members continue to show in San Antonio and Houston and are gearing up to compete in Career Development Events starting at the end of February. MPHS FFA advisors are Susie Hearron, Blake Denson, Mike Huff, and Rance White.