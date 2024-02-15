MPISD – News

MPHS Powerlifters at the Paris Meet

Senior Jordan West squats 220 lbs. West finished in 6th place.

Sophomore Isaac Hernandez prepares for his squat attempt. He medaled in fifth place overall.

Senior Saniya Milton deadlifts 300 lbs. Milton is the 5th-ranked lifter in her weight class in Region 3.

Senior Carl King completes a deadlift. King medaled in 4th place overall.

Photos by MPHS Photography student Yadira Martinez

MPHS Powerlifting continues its season at Paris and White Oak

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger and Lady Tiger Powerlifting teams continued their seasons last week at the Paris and White Oak meets. On Thursday, February 8, team members traveled to Paris with several Varsity boys competing at White Oak on Saturday, February 10.

Varsity team members are attempting to qualify for the Regional meets at the end of February and early March.

The Lady Tigers had five-year lifters earn medals at only the second meet of their careers. Second-year lifter Saniya Milton placed first in her weight class for the Lady Tigers. Placing fourth in their respective weight classes were Mea Banda, Valerie Cassio, Monserrat Gonzalez, and Mariana Mendez, all first-year lifters. Jordan West placed sixth, and Diana Ramirez was in eighth place.

Nathanial Cates placed first in his weight class for the Tigers at Paris. Bryson Taylor placed second in his weight class. Carl King, Justin Robertson, and Christian Bello were ranked fourth in their respective weight classes. And rounding out the medals were Andrew Guerette and Isaac Hernandez in fifth place. Jagger Moss, Antonio Hernandez, and Dylan Ramirez finished in sixth place, with Christian Villalta and Eduardo Cruz finishing in eighth place.

On Saturday at White Oak, the Tigers placed third as a team overall. Jose Gonzalez placed first in his weight class, with Clayton Miller placing second. Alejandro Castro, Luis Alvarado, and Juymill Lewis all placed 3rd in their respective weight classes.

“For my first-year lifters, this was their second meet to ever compete in,” said Lady Tiger coach Don Woods. “Even though they are new to Powerlifting, they are making moves and forcing their way into the rankings. They are competing with girls who have been doing this for up to 4 years. I am very proud of our girl’s work and effort.”

MPHS Powerlifters have two meets remaining to qualify for Regionals. The Lady Tigers will lift at Sabine on Thursday, February 15, and the Tigers will be home in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, February 22. Don Woods and Blake Lodes coach the Lady Tigers.

Photo (L to R) Fowler NEHS members Maryna Bean (left) and Lindsay Gonzalez (right) with Advisor Debra Williamson (center)

Fowler National Elementary Honor Society conducts a community service project .

The Campbell-Edwards-White chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society at Vivian Fowler Elementary has organized a community service project benefitting the residents of Greenhill Villas. Members make Valentine’s Day cards and collect soap, socks, and lotion to present to the residents. They will visit the nursing home on Valentine’s Day to deliver the items and spread some Valentine’s Day love. The chapter plans to continue the project and return to revisit the residents at Easter. Students accept donations through March 21, and you can drop your items off in the Fowler front office.

Debra Williamson advises the Vivian Fowler Elementary Campbell-Edwards-White National Elementary Honor Society chapter.

Members of the MPHS UIL Academic teams

MPHS UIL competes at Hallsville High School Tournament of Hearts

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team continued its spring season on Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10, at the Hallsville High School Tournament of Hearts featuring 28 schools from the East Texas area.

Individual results:

Calculator Applications (2nd place team)

10th grade: Julian Chancellor 6th

11th grade: Yahaira Piña 3rd, Sam Chappell 4th, Tanner Marshall 6th

12th grade: Nathaniel Martinez 1st, Kiara Rundles 4th

Overall: Nathaniel Martinez 2nd, Yahaira Piña 6th, Sam Chappell, Tanner Marshall

Mathematics (2nd place team)

10th grade: Julian Chancellor 5th

11th grade: Yahaira Piña 2nd, Sam Chappell 3rd, Gopi Amin 5th

12th grade: Nathaniel Martinez 1st

Overall: Nathaniel Martinez 2nd, Yahaira Piña, Sam Chappell, Julian Chancellor

Spelling (2nd place team) Brissia Alvarez 4th, Jenny Luna 6th

Lincoln Douglas Debate: Angelina Hernandez 5th

Ready Writing: Brissia Alvarez 2nd

Literary Criticism: Brissia Alvarez 6th

Social Studies: Estven Perez 3rd

Copy Editing: Brissia Alvarez 4th, Evie Hernadez 5th

Editorial Writing: Ana Ceballos 3rd, Celeste Landin 6th

Feature Writing: Jarely Esguerra 5th Noemy Dorantes 6th

The MPHS UIL Academic teams will travel to Sulphur Springs for the annual Judy Tipping Invitational Meet on February 16 and 17 as they continue to prepare for the district meet. Gina Crouch (UIL Coordinator, Spelling, and Current Events), Osias Hernandez (Math, Calculator, and Computer Science), Gabrielle Robbins (Literary Criticism and Ready Writing), David Clark (Accounting and Social Studies), Lara Martin (Debate), John Whitten (Journalism), Kim Cox (Journalism), Larry Russell (Science), Randy Ballard (Number Sense), and Misty McCrumby (Extemp, Prose, and Poetry) coach the teams.

MPHS Tiger Swim regional competitors Sophie Greco (left) and Emelia Ethridge

Emelia Ethridge swims the 200-yard Individual Medley

Sophie Greco swims the 50-yard Freestyle

Mount Pleasant High School swimmers compete in regional meet

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Swim Team competed at the Region IV-5A meet at the New Caney ISD Natatorium on Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10.

Senior, Sophie Greco, swam the 50-yard Freestyle the 100-yard Backstroke, making finals in both events. She ultimately placed 13th in both events, capping off a stellar career with Tiger Swim.

Freshman Emelia Ethridge competed in the 200-yard Individual Medley in her debut appearance in the regional meet.

The MPHS Tiger Swim Team is coached by Jerilyn Goolsby.