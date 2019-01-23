MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant High School FBLA Students Advance to State

The Mount Pleasant High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students competed in the Area VI FBLA Leadership Conference on Friday, Jan. 18 at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens and had a very successful day. Nineteen students placed first and more than thirty qualified for state. They will compete at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Houston on March 7-9. The top four in each event at area advance to state.

Taking first place in their respective events and qualifying for state were Shelby Courreges in Business Calculations, Rebecca Yox in Business Communications, Brent Garrett in Business Law, Nuvia Chavez in Client Service, the team of Annie Le, Erica Salazar and Blanca Antolin in Digital Video Production, Avery Ayers in Electronic Career Portfolio, Grace Whitten in Health Care Administration, the team of Abby Mason, Caroline Rose and Natalie Howard in Hospitality Management, Taylor Hubbs in Introduction to Business Presentation, Rossy Banegas in Introduction to Public Speaking, Jose Liera in Personal Finance, the team of Ita-ii Luna and Skylee Ford in Public Service Announcement, Tripp Hinton in Public Speaking and Linnea Lindblad in Publication Design.

Second place finishers and also advancing to Houston were Antony Cortez in Entrepreneurship, Rianna Jeffery in Health Care Administration, Aslin Barrientos in Job Interview and Jennifer Leyva in Sports and Entertainment Management. Third place finishers who qualified for state include the team of Caleb Ball and Connor Brison in Emerging Business Issues, the group of Gaven Fife, Faith Logan and Beth Lockett in Graphic Design, the team of Maria Mendez and Abby Barboza in Hospitality Management and Kylie Hedge in Political Science.

Other students competing were Viridiana Ysasi who placed fifth in Journalism and Deborah Trejo in Agribusiness.

At the Area VI Leadership Conference, Annie Le received the’ Who’s Who’ award recipient for Mount Pleasant, and Abby Mason was elected Area VI Treasurer.

“I am very proud of our students and their results. All the hard work they have put in over the past three months was rewarded,” FBLA Advisor John Whitten said. “I am excited about what lies ahead for our FBLA students as we prepare for the state level.”

Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls Compete in Frisco

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls attended the Marching Auxiliaries North Texas Dance Classic Competition at Frisco Heritage High School on Saturday, January 19. The officer squad performed jazz, a lyrical and a hip hop and pom routine.

The Officer squad of Captain Harper Davis, 1st Lieutenant Rylie Hardison, Sr. Lieutenant Nikki Emory and Jr. Lieutenant Baley O’Neal brought home five awards: Super Sweepstakes (90 and above on all three routines), Technique prizes for lyrical and hip hop, and Choreography awards for jazz and hip hop.

The Tiger Doll team earned the 2nd Place Winners Circle Award for being the 2nd highest scoring team of the entire competition. The team was only four points away from the 1st place team. Also, they earned Super Sweepstakes (90 and above all on four routines), Technique awards for hip hop and pom, Choreography awards for jazz, lyrical, hip hop, and pom, and High Point awards for jazz, lyrical, and hip hop for earning the highest scores in their division.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication these ladies have shown throughout the year,” said Tiger Doll Director, Jaton Broach. “The Dolls have been practicing nonstop since the first day of summer practice back in July. As soon as football season was over, we went straight into competition mode and had Saturday, morning, and afternoon practices. We will continue with these practices to make us even better for our next competitions, and then we will move straight into spring show. My girls sacrifice a lot of their free time for their team, but it definitely doesn’t feel like a sacrifice because dancing and performing is something we all love.”

As the award ceremony concluded, the judges had chosen two routines as their favorites out of the entire competition. The Dolls took home the Judges Award for their team lyrical routine, a purple routine in memory of Suzanna Grigsby. “Our lyrical routine to ‘One Sweet Day’ was choreographed by Suzanna’s aunt and former Tiger Doll Captain, Emily Scoville,” Broach continued. “Emily and I were in Tiger Dolls together for two years, and I knew she would be the perfect person to choreograph this special dance. Suzanna’s favorite color was purple, and the Dolls wear a purple dress and use purple flower petals throughout the entire routine. The lyrics talk about how she is shining down on us from heaven and that we will see her again one sweet day. There aren’t very many dry eyes in the audience after we perform this routine. I know myself, and the girls have a difficult time with this routine because it brings back a flood of emotions, but we will always remember and continue to dance for Suzanna.”

Contact: Kelly Cowan