MPISD – News

The Mount Pleasant High School Student Council Officers for 2024-2025 are President Diya Desai, Vice-President Gopi Amin, Secretary Ke’Aundra Evans, Treasurer Christopher Sorto, Special Projects Chairs Karen Hernandez and Brissia Alvarez, and Communications Chair Patricia Gonzalez. Camille Brown advises MPHS StuCo.

MPHS Recognizes Top 10%, Honor Graduates

Thirty-six Mount Pleasant High School seniors were honored at a formal recognition dinner on Thursday, May 2, at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center. The event was catered by Creative Catering, with junior members of the National Honor Society serving as wait staff. They introduced each student, and they received their Honor Graduate cord and tassel. They were also able to honor their most influential teacher with an audio recording thanking that educator. These 36 represent the top 10% of the MPHS Class of 2024.

Valedictorian—Sophie Greco is the 2024 MPHS Valedictorian. She is Anthony’sAnthony and Ana Greco’s daughter. Sophie will attend The McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. She honored Gina Crouch.

Salutatorian— Nathaniel Martinez is the 2024 MPHS Salutatorian. He is the son of Sergio Martinez and Sonia Bryan. Nathan will attend The University of Texas at Austin to major in computer science. Nathan honored Osias Hernandez.

Top 10% Honor Graduates — Listed alphabetically

Hannah Anderson— Hannah is the daughter of Luke and Tasa Anderson. He will attend Texas A&M University and major in architecture. Hannah honored Erika Davidson Curley.

Oscar Castellanos— Oscar is the son of Sindy Cabrera. He will attend the

University of Texas at Arlington, majoring in finance. Oscar honored Emma Flores.

Nicholas Cates— Nicholas is the daughter of Chris and Kristi Cates. He will attend Texas A&M University and major in petroleum engineering. Nicholas honored Coach Ira Franklin.

Ella Cross— Ella is the daughter of Casey and Sharla Cross. She will attend Yale University on a softball scholarship and will major in Biology. Ella honored Angela Priefert.

Caroline Currey— Caroline is the daughter of Stephen and Laura Currey. She will attend Texas A&M University and major in Hospitality Hotel and Tourism Management. Caroline honored Ann Jenkins.

Brianne Davis— Brianne is the daughter of Drew and Rachel Barkley. She

will attend Liberty University and major in Interior Design. Bri honored Erika Davidson Curley.

Clinton Debord— Clinton is the son of Zachary Debord. He will attend Northeast Texas Community College and transfer to UT Austin to major in Electrical Engineering. Clinton honored Tammie Tigert.

Drew Dyke— Drew is the son of Brian and McCall Dyke. He will attend Texas A&M University and major in biomedical science. Drew honored Lindy Merriman.

Jose Escobar— Jose is the son of Jose Escobar and Isabel Carrillo. He will attend the Stephen F. Austin State University and major in Biology. Jose honored Jennifer Rivera.

John David Freeman— John David is the son of David and Crystal Freeman. He will attend Texas A&M University to major in software engineering. John David honored Marty Newman.

Jose Fuentes— Jose is the son of Jose Luis and Angelica Fuentes. He will attend The University of Texas at Austin to major in psychology. Jose honored Dr. Maryna Svirska-Otero.

Estefani Garcia—Estefani is the daughter of Rogelio Garcia and Virginia Vazquez. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College and major in biomedical science. Estefani honored Tammie Tigert.

Yahir Garcia— Yahir is the son of Eduardo Garcia and Luisa Cervantez. He

will attend The University of Texas at Tyler and pursue a career in computer science. Yahir honored Ann Jenkins.

Ana Garrett— Ana is Karen Garrett’s daughter. She will attend The University of Texas at Arlington to major in accounting. Ana honored Gabrielle Robbins.

Owen Green— Owen is the son of Jacob and Darby Green. He will attend Texas Tech University and major in business finance. Owen honored Coach Ira Franklin.

Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi— Abigail is the daughter of Keiko Takahashi and Jaime Gomez. She will attend Texas A&M University and graduate with a major in biology. Abigail honored Angela Priefert.

Angelina Hernandez— Angelina is the daughter of Erick and Enid Hernandez. She plans on attending The University of Pennsylvania to study finance and technology. Angelina honored Gina Landrum.

Stephanie Hernandez— Stephanie is the daughter of Hector Hernandez and Nancy Adame. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study forensic pathology. Stephanie honored Laura Kirkland.

Jillian Jetton— Jillian is the daughter of Jason and Carri Jetton. She

will attend The University of North Texas and major in fashion design with a minor in marketing. Jillian honored Lindy Merriman.

Erik Liera—Erik is the son of Victor and Paula Liera. He will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then the East Texas Police Academy and major in criminal justice. Erik honored Gina Crouch.

Rebecca Martinez—Rebecca is the daughter of Teodoro and Silvia Martinez. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study computer science. Rebecca honored Isaac Guzman.

Annie Munoz— Annie is the daughter of Juan and Maria Munoz. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study social work. Annie honored LeAnne Blalock.

Jeisy Munoz Salazar— Jeisy is the daughter of Ricardo Rivera and Yessica Salazar. He will attend Northeast Texas Community College and will major in mechanical engineering. Jeisy honored LeAnne Blalock.

Zoë Newman— Zoë is the daughter of Marty and Rhonda Newman. She will attend Midwestern State University and major in music education with a minor in English. Zoë honored Nancy Vines.

McKinsee Oviedo— McKinsee is the son of Francisco Oviedo and Elizabeth Flores. She will attend the University of Texas at Tyler to major in business. McKinsee honored Don Woods.

Joel Palacios— Joel is the son of Manuel and Maria Palacios. He will attend The University of North Texas and major in mechanical engineering. Joel honored Jack Jones.

Andrew Perez— Andrew is the son of Luciano and Maria Perez. He will attend Northeast Texas Community College and study engineering. Andrew honored Jamey Sterrett.

Cecilia Phan— Cecilia is the daughter of Leno Vo. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study biomedical sciences. Cecilia honored Kelli Williams.

Kiara Rundles— Kiara is Mia Rundles’ daughter. She will attend The University of Texas at Austin. Kiara honored Karen Russell.

Allie Sloan— Allie is the daughter of Stuart and Mistie Sloan. She will attend Texas A&M University and major in marketing. Allie honored Cathleen Fender.

Makayla Spigner— Makayla is the daughter of Michael and Dominique Spigner. She will attend Texas Tech University to study computer science. Makayla honored Gabrielle Robbins.

Harrison Wall— Harrison is the son of Trent and Rosalyn Wall. He

will attend Stephen F. Austin State University to play baseball and major in sports business and marketing. Harrison honored Scott Crouch.

Conlee Zachry— Conlee is Chet and Shonda Zachry’s daughter. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College to play softball and study biology. Conlee honored Angie Criss.

Shpat Zeqaj— Shpat is the son of Jashar and Valbona Zeqaj. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study business management. Shpat honored Dr. Theodus Luckett III.

MPHS FBLA students collect and distribute children’s books

As a community service project, the Mount Pleasant High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) collected children’s books to distribute throughout the community of Mount Pleasant. They set up donation boxes at various schools and the Mount Pleasant ISD Administration Building, showing their commitment to the community. On April 8, FBLA Advisor John Whitten and Area 6 State Vice President and MPHS FBLA Co-President Sophie Greco picked up over 600 books. The chapter members then meticulously sorted the books by age and divided them into English and Spanish books. On Wednesday, May 1, the books were distributed to various organizations, making a significant impact on the community.

Mount Pleasant High School and Chamber of Commerce Award Academic Blankets

Sixty-four Mount Pleasant High School students were presented Academic Blanket Awards for having the highest overall average in their respective subjects in a ceremony in the MPHS auditorium on Thursday, May 9. Those 64 students make up only about 4% of the population of MPHS. The Academic Blanket Awards have been sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce for many years, with businesses vying to sponsor and purchase a blanket for a student. Representatives from each business attended that afternoon to present the awards to the students.

Those awarded Academic Blankets and the sponsoring businesses include:

Ana Garrett—Accounting (Pilgrim Bank)

Madison Cooper—Advanced Quantitative Reasoning (Titus Regional Medical Center)

Jonathan Dalby—Ag Mechanics (Priefert Manufacturing)

Genevieve Rubio—Agriscience (Higginbotham Insurance)

Rose Ponce—Algebra I (Guaranty Bank)

Julian Chancellor—Algebra II (Emma Flores Insurance)

Tisha Patel—Anatomy & Physiology (The Pediatric Clinic PA & Northeast Texas Pediatrics)

Lakyn Fortenberry—Animal Science (Titus County Fair Association)

Stephanie Hernandez—Art (MP Rentals)

Shpat Zeqaj—Band (Luigi’s)

Mackenzie Jaime—Biology (American National Bank)

Clinton DeBord—AP Biology (First Federal Community Bank)

Katherine Thompson—Business Information Management (East Texas Children’s Dentistry)

Yahir Garcia—Calculus (Vera Bank)

Addison Amerson—Career Preparation (Lion’s Club)

Audrey Fisher—Chemistry (Mayben Realty)

Hope Powell—Choir (Brookshire’s)

Alejandro Castro—Communications (MP Pack N’ Mail)

Luis Emilio Reyes Jr.—Construction Technology (Stansell Construction)

McKinsee Oviedo—Cosmetology (Glossy Nail Lounge)

Michelle Zelaya—Culinary Arts (Hampton Inn & Suites)

Caroline Currey—Dance (Texas A&M-Texarkana)

Sidney Beles—Education & Training (AA’s Treehouse Learning Center)

Ethan Sanchez—Electrical Technology (Marmon Industrial Energy & Infrastructure)

Joel Palacios—Engineering (CadVibe)

Mary Beth Snyder—English I (Pilot Club)

Brissia Alvarez—English II (Rotary Club)

Samuel Chappell—English III NETX Blinds and More)

Sophie Greco—English IV (Dermatology Center of Northeast Texas)

John David Freeman—Environmental Science (Denney Land Surveying)

Jennifer Meeks—Environmental Systems (Republic Services)

Jillian Jetton—Fashion Design (Mid America Pet Foods)

Yalit Mata—Forensic Science (Tumey Mortuary)

Stephanie Barrientos—Geometry (Baker & Johnson CPA)

Diana Vargas—Government & Economics (H&R Block)

Esther Gonzalez—Health Science Theory (Mount Pleasant Dental Assistant School)

Jasmine Landaverde—Instructional Practice in Education (NTCC)

Idania Castanon—Newspaper (Phil & Jennifer Scudder)

Joseline Almazan—Yearbook (Texas Best Real Estate – Amy Hinton)

Kiara Rundles—Law Enforcement (Greater Hope Church of God in Christ)

Valerie Pina—Marketing Education (Cypress Bank)

Alfred Anderson—Math Models (East Texas Professional Credit Union)

Zoë Newman—AP Music Theory (Elliott Auto Group)

Jocelyn Marroquin—Patient Care Tech (Cypress Basin Hospice)

Jose Gonzalez—Physics (Stephenson Dirt Contracting)

Nathaniel Martinez—AP Physics C (JB Elite Contracting)

Zachary Smallwood—Piano (Patrick Redfearn Realty)

Amir Martinez—Practicum in Health Science I (Robert C Sikes DDS)

Cecilia Phan—Practicum in Health Science II (Pleasant Smiles Dental)

Luke Thurman—Pre-Calculus (Thurman’s Pro-Med Pharmacy)

Katelyn Tejedas—Scientific Research & Design (Next Level Pet Foods)

Miguel Angel Guzman Julio—Spanish I (Castillo Real Estate)

Yaimari Gutierrez—Spanish I (Shumate Flooring)

Arielys Dennise Brito—Spanish II (Mount Pleasant Pet Resort)

Jannely Aguilar—Spanish II (Cowan Inspection)

Alondra Santos—Spanish III (Elliott Auto Group)

Sandy Farias—Spanish IV (Diamond C Trailers)

Jose Fuentes—AP Spanish Literature (Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce)

Kurt Alipao—Sports Medicine (Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home)

Ella Cross—Statistics (Super 1 Foods)

Emma Sanders—Theatre (Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce)

Gopi Amin—US History (Manish Enterprises)

Gisel Ramirez—World Geography (McGuire Dyke CPA’s)

Alessandro Greco—World History (Dermatology Center of Northeast Texas)

MPHS senior signs to perform with the Cavaliers

Mount Pleasant High School senior Joseph Tolentino signed a letter of intent to perform as a member of the Cavaliers. This marching band travels the country, performing and competing in the summer. Tolentino auditioned for the group via video submission and was selected to perform as a member of the Cavalier Color Guard. The group will perform 21 shows this summer, including four in Texas, and end their season at the DCI World Championships in Indianapolis in August. Tolentino graduates on Friday, May 17, then leaves the next day for St. Louis, where he will begin rehearsals.

According to their website, the Cavaliers were founded in 1948 as the drum and bugle corps for Boy Scout Troop 111 in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood by the troop’s leader, Donald W. Warren. Today, they are a world-class competitive performance ensemble, attracting hundreds of auditionees every year. Each summer, their 165-member ensemble, along with 50+ instructional staff, embarks on a competitive tour, attending roughly 25 competitions across the US and culminating at the Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis in August.

Tolentino has been a member of the MPISD Band program for seven years, the last two of which were spent as a member of the MPHS Colorguard. He is the son of Deana Tolentino.