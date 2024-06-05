MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Tigers qualify for Lineman Challenge State Championships

Seven Mount Pleasant High School Tiger football team members will attend the Lineman Challenge State Championships on June 22 in Abilene after qualifying earlier this month.

The Tigers attended a qualifying Lineman Challenge event this summer, competing against linemen from other schools in various challenges, such as bench press reps, tractor tire flips, and sled pushes. The Tigers earned 1st place at a qualifying event in Lindale. Teams qualify for state by placing in the top six in one of the three qualifying events. Only 18 teams from across Texas qualify for the State Championships.

Team members attending the State Championship include Johnathan Amieva, Devon Burtness, Corben Craig, Ayden Johnson, Tyland Jones, and Juymil Lewis. Blake Lodes, Travis Buchanan, and Don Woods are the coaches. Joe Cluley is the MPISD athletic director.

MPHS band members earn UIL State Medals Solo and Ensemble contest

Nine Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band members earned state medals at the UIL State Solo and Ensemble contest held in and around the Austin area on May 25-27.

Two MPHS ensembles earned UIL state gold medals, the highest rating given by the judges. The percussion ensemble of Aaron Waldrop, Pedro Castillo, Armando Molina, and Grace Zittel earned a state gold medal for their “Upbeat Suite” performance. The baritone quartet of Angel Farias, Jesus Mata, Oscar Castellanos, and Bruno DeLeon earned a state gold medal for their “Three Equali” performance. Luke Thurman also earned a state silver medal for his percussion solo, “Rain Dance.”

The Goin’ Gold Band will now focus on preparations for their 2024 halftime show, “Diamonds are Forever.” Dr. Theodus Luckett III, Karen Luckett, Jamey Sterrett, Brian Bass, Alicia Hargett, and Sheri Sullivan direct the MPISD band program.

MPHS Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants bring home awards from camp

The 2024-2025 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants attended an American Dance/Drill Team officer camp from May 29-31 at the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Hotel. They participated in numerous dance and leadership sessions, created their choreography, and planned team events for the upcoming year. They evaluated the officers on three dance routines and the sergeants on their creative projects.

The officers’ exceptional performance earned them the prestigious Diamond Sweepstakes award, a testament to their talent and hard work. They voted the Gussie Nell Davis as Team of the Week, recognizing their outstanding teamwork and leadership. The Sergeants received the Social Officer Award of Excellence and the Spirit of ADTS award.

Four Tiger Dolls received individual accolades. Captain Audrey Fisher, Lieutenant Morgan Zepeda, and Sergeant Kenlee Jaggers received Honorable Mention All-American Dancer. Fisher also received the Outstanding Dance Officer Performer/Leader award, and they chose Head Sergeant Valeria Vega for an Outstanding Social Officer award.

As we eagerly anticipate the 2024 football season, the Tiger Dolls will begin their preparations for the halftime performances at the end of the summer. Get ready to be amazed by their energy and grace on the field!