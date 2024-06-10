MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

No days off; MPHS Colorguard gets ready for football season .

As the school year winds down for most, the Mount Pleasant High School Colorguard is already gearing up for the next. The team had the honor and privilege of hosting renowned choreographer, Robert Jordan, who is widely recognized online as thatguywhospins. Under his expert guidance, the team dedicated several days to mastering the choreography for the 2024 Goin’ Gold Band Show, “Diamonds Are Forever.” The Mount Pleasant High School Colorguard program, led by Marty Newman with the assistance of Peyton McClendon and Victor Diaz, is a testament to the team’s commitment and the caliber of their preparation.