MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD attends Destination Imagination Global Finals

The Mystical Penguins, also known as The Smart Penguins Going Bananas in 2023, represented MPISD at the Destination Imagination (DI) Global Finals. This global event, held on May 22-25 in Kansas City, MO, saw participation from approximately 4,000 competitors from all over the world. Teams from Australia, Canada, the Cayman Islands, China, Ecuador, Guatemala, Indonesia, Korea, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United States competed in Technical, Engineering, Scientific, Fine Arts, Improvisational, or Service Learning Challenges. A Team Challenge, an open-ended project that teams work on over an extended period, usually 2-4 months, was the highlight of the event.

The Penguins, with their unique improvisational skills, advanced in the Improvisational category. They were given a scenario and had to create a skit and costumes on the spot. Returning to the Global Finals for the second year in a row, their goal was clear: to bring home some hardware!

In 2023, the Smart Penguins Going Bananas placed 29th in their division. However, they made remarkable progress in 2024, securing 10th place out of 35 overall in their category. The team members Kaylynn Andrade, Judah Deal, Callie Dimon, Anna Henry, Avalyn Netro, and Eddie Olva from E.C. Brice Elementary and Shane Dimon from Wallace Middle School were the driving force behind this success.

Pin trading is one of the most popular activities at Destination Imagination tournaments. It is an excellent way for competitors to meet students from different states, provinces, and countries. The MPISD district and Global Finals pin earned spots in the silent auction.

MPISD has Destination Imagination teams at E.C. Brice, Frances Corprew, Vivian Fowler, and Annie Sims Elementary Schools and P.E. Wallace Middle School. Jamie King coaches the teams.