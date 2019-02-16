MPISD – News

State Solo & Ensemble (l-r): Osiel Bernardino, Colton Craft, Alyssa Reynolds, Taylor Elmore, Amanda Andersson, Samantha Valdez, Makayla Grant, Liz-Anel Bello, Abril Ramirez

MPHS Choir Members Earn Superior Ratings, Advance to State

Twenty-two Mount Pleasant High School Choir members competed at the Regional UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest at Trinity Baptist Church on Friday, February 8. Eight soloists and one ensemble have advanced to the State contest.

To qualify for the state solo and ensemble contest, a student must score a “1” (the top score) on a Class 1 solo, the most difficult to memorize and perform. Each student conducts a cappella (without any effective assistance) before a panel of judges.

State solo qualifiers include Amanda Andersson, Liz-Anel Bello, Colton Craft, Taylor Elmore, Chloe Garrett, Makayla Grant, Abril Ramirez, and Alyssa Reynolds.

The ensemble of Madelyn Arnold, Osiel Bernardino, Colton Craft, Abril Ramirez, Alyssa Reynolds, and Samantha Valdez will also advance to state in June.

Jashari Inostros received a Superior rating on her Class 2 solo.

The state contest will be held the first week of June at the UT Austin campus and involves around 25,000 vocal, band, and orchestra contestants from across Texas.

Pictured: members of the Mount Pleasant Junior High School National Junior Honor Society.

MPJHS Students Inducted into NJHS

Mount Pleasant Junior High held a spring induction ceremony for the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) on Monday, February 11. Thirty-four new members joined the seventy-eight current members bringing the membership in NJHS to 112.

Dr. Jeff Turner, MPJH Principal, welcomed the guests to the ceremony. Audra Walker, MPJH Assistant Principal, introduced the NJHS officers. Vice President Kylie Humber lead the students and guests in the pledges to the United States and Texas flags and Secretary Camdon Johnson lead the invocation. President Samantha McClenan delivered a message to the parents of NJHS members.

Mr. Mike Lide, Deputy Superintendent for Mount Pleasant ISD, gave the keynote address. He congratulated the students and their parents for the accomplishment. He told the audience, “I have no doubt that tonight we stand in the midst of you who will build great businesses, cure the incurable diseases of our age, inspire us through your art, or achieve some great goal that changes the world for the better. That’s what Tigers do.”

To be a member of the MPJHS Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society, students had to have a 91 average, demonstrate leadership ability, good character, citizenship, and participate in community service. They also had to be recommended by a teacher on the MPJHS campus. Students must maintain these standards to remain a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

Launa McCord, the MPJH teacher, introduced the spring inductees. New members of the Mount Pleasant Junior High School National Junior Honor Society are Ashley Almeida, Addison Amerson, Karson Brown, Rachel Cato, Roberto Cigarroa, Caleb Cunningham, Kennady Ebarb, Jose Fuentes, Deandre Galloway, Briana Gonzales, Cesar Gonzalez, Cheyenne King, Araceli Landaverde, Caleb Lilly, Joshua Lilly, Mason Majors, Harley Martin, Nathaniel Martinez, Mason McMinn, Lori Pina, Landon Pinckard, Kai Price, Esmeralda Ramirez, Marisol Rosales, Alberto Sanchez, Emily Shelton, Micah Shepherd, Allie Sloan, Harrison Wall, Jack Welborn, Ethan Wilson, Shpat Zeqat, Zoe Zittel, and Daniel Zuniga.

The National Junior Honor Society Advisor is Taylor Thorson.

Kelly Cowan

MPISD Director of Communications

903-575-2000