MPISD – News



Pictured (l-r);

1st row: Ivan Ojendis, Jacinto Barboza, Katherine Lopez, Giovanni Hipolito

2nd row: Jose Flores, Johnny Esparza, Armando Almendarez

3rd row: Aner Baltazar, Cesar Ramirez, Jorge Palacios, Fernando Cordova

Not pictured Jonathan Vega

MPHS Electrical Technology Students Advance to State

Twelve Mount Pleasant High School Electrical Technology students have advanced to the Texas SkillsUSA State competition in Corpus Christi April 4-7, 2019.

In the Construction Wiring competition, Giovanni Hipolito placed 1st, and Jacinto Barboza placed 2nd, advancing both to state. This “hands-on” contest requires the students to follow a set of wiring instructions/plans for electrical circuits and conduit bending. The students have approximately 4 hours to complete their wiring assignment created by Texas State Technical College Electrical Instructors.

In the Electrical Exhibit competition, MPHS qualified eleven students for the state. The exhibit must have a notebook that contains the electrical working drawings, a detailed description of work done by the students in paragraph form, a write-up with a list of materials, current receipts, any documents donated, steps followed in completing the exhibit, and the students’ resumes. The presentation must meet the industry standard for creativity and neatness and is judged on the degree of difficulty and must comply with the 2017 National Electrical Code.

In Exhibit A, an Electrical Aerobic Septic System, the team of Aner Baltazar, Jose Flores and Jacinto Barboza scored a 98 and received a Superior Blue Ribbon. In Exhibit B, an Electrical Residential Home, the team of Fernando Cordova, Katherine Lopez, Ivan Ojendiz, and Jorge Palacios scored a 97 and received a Superior Blue Ribbon. And in Exhibit C, an Electrical Residential Home with Electrical Service and Solar Panels, the team of Jonathan Vega, Cesar Ramirez, Johnny Esparza, and Armando Almendarez scored a 95 and received a Superior Blue Ribbon.

“These students put in a lot of extra time and worked very hard to get ready for area competition, and I am thrilled that so many are going to State,” said Tim Davis, MPHS Electrical Technology instructor, and SkillsUSA Advisor. “They are now focusing on preparing to compete at State against students from across Texas, including students from Career-Tech magnet schools. I know they will be great representatives of MPISD and the Mount Pleasant community.”

Contact: Kelly Cowan