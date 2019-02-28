MPISD – News

MPHS Freshman Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

Mount Pleasant, TX – Mount Pleasant High School freshman Mackenzie Lide has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. MPHS nominated Lide for national honors this fall in recognition of her volunteer service.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

“Across the United States, young volunteers are doing remarkable things to contribute to the well-being of the people and communities around them,” said Prudential CEO Charles Lowrey. “Prudential is honored to celebrate the contributions of these students, and we hope their stories inspire others to volunteer, too.”

“Demonstrating civic responsibility through volunteerism is an important part of life,” said NASSP Executive Director JoAnn Bartoletti. “These honorees practice a lesson we hope all young people, as well as adults, will emulate.”

Prudential Spirit of Community Award application details was distributed nationwide last September through the middle level and high schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and Affiliates of Points of Light’s HandsOn Network. These schools and officially-designated local organizations nominated Local Honorees, whose applications were advanced for state-level judging. In addition to granting President’s Volunteer Service Awards, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards selected State Honorees, Distinguished Finalists, and Certificate of Excellence recipients. Volunteer activities were judged on criteria including initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.

Lide is a freshman Tiger Doll and enjoys volunteering for Titus County Cares. She is the daughter of Mike and Jennifer Lide.

MPHS Speech and Debate team members advance to nationals

After three long days competing against sixteen East Texas teams at the UIL NSDA District Tournament, four MPHS Speech and Debate team members have advanced to the national tournament while numerous others are alternates. The National Qualifying tournament was held February 21-23 on the Northeast Texas Community College campus.

In Dramatic Interpretation (DI), senior Ja’Quacy Minter took one of the two advancing spots and will make his first appearance at the national tournament. Minter is the son of Tedd and Danielle Minter.

In United States Extemporaneous Speaking, sophomore Reid Pinckard was one of the top two speakers and will make his first appearance at the national level. Pinckard is the son of Ritchie and Amanda Pinckard.

In CX Debate, the team of sophomore Taryn Thurman and freshman Connelly Cowan went 5-1 to claim the second national qualifying spot. It will also be their first trip to the national tournament. Thurman is the daughter of Tris and Stephanie Thurman, and Cowan is the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan.

Six team members earned other spots and may get to compete provided a qualifier cannot attend. Alternates include the team of senior Audrey Courreges and sophomore Ryan Sharp in CX debate, Courreges in Original Oratory, Sharp in International Extemporaneous Speaking and Congressional debate, junior Caroline Rose in Lincoln-Douglas debate, sophomore Isabella Greco in United States Extemporaneous Speaking and Congressional debate, and the team of freshmen Roberto Castellano and Taylor Hubbs in CX debate.

“This year we have seen amazing success,” said MPHS Speech and Debate coach, Cody Morris. “We only had two National Qualifiers ever in school history up to this point, and then got four just this year! I am just so proud of these students. It was a lot of fun to see all the hard work these students have put in come to fruition. We continue to take steps forward each year, and the students at MPHS continue to exceed expectations.”

The NSDA National tournament will be held June 16-21, 2019 in Dallas.

Pictured Left to Right

Santiago Ramirez, Martina Ramirez, Tina Hicks

MPHS Lady Tiger signs to run collegiate cross country

Mount Pleasant High School senior Martina Ramirez signed a letter of intent on Tuesday, February 26, in the MPHS Field House. Martinez will run track and cross country at Cottey College in Missouri. She is the daughter of Santiago Ramirez and Tina Hicks.

Martina first began running cross country at Mt. Pleasant Junior High in 7th grade. These past four years she has been an integral part of the Lady Tigers Cross Country team helping to lead them to four straight championships and earning a personal best of 2nd place in the 2016 district race. As co-captain for the 2018 team, her leadership set the standard for hard work and high expectations while continually maintaining an ever-present smile and positive attitude.

“Martina has worked very hard these past four years as an athlete, a scholar, and as an active member of the student body of MPHS,” said coach Bryan Trickey. “Marty is the ever-present optimist who never complains and always takes the positive view. I am very proud to see her receiving this scholarship from Cottey College because it acknowledges that hard work and rewards her upbeat perspective.”

