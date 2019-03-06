MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls compete in Galveston.

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls attended their final competition of the year at the American Dance/Drill Team Galveston Island Festival at Moody Gardens Hotel and Convention Center on March 1 and 2.

The Tiger Doll team earned a 1st Place Best in Class Award for being the highest scoring team in the Super division. They won a 3rd place Best of the Best Team award for being the third-highest scoring team out of all 31 teams at the contest. Also, they earned a Sweepstakes award, a Gussie Nell Davis award, a WOW award for their team pom, Judge’s awards for jazz, lyrical, hip hop, and pom, 3rd place Academic Champions, and a Best Overall Platinum award.

The Officer squad brought home three awards: 1st runner-up Best in Class, Sweepstakes, and a Judge’s award for lyrical.

Sophomore Madyson Arzate was named a solo finalist and was awarded 1st runner-up in the solo competition.

“There were 31 drill teams at this competition, and these ladies rose to the occasion,” said Tiger Doll Director Jaton Broach. “I am extremely proud of the hard work I have seen from our Dolls. They amaze me day in, and day out I am proud to be their director, motivator, and second mom!”

The Tiger Dolls will now turn their attention to Spring Show preparations. This year’s Spring Show, titled “Agents of Change: A Tribute to Women” is scheduled for April 26 and 27. Tickets go on sale April 1 and will be $5 in advance or $8 at the door.

From left to right: Eileen Martinez, Odalys Macedo, Katherine Lopez, Jorge Banda, Christian Cabrera, Liz-Angel Bello, Emily Rios

Not pictured-Leslie Camaal

MPHS Colorguard members awarded scholarships

Eight senior members of the Mount Pleasant High School Colorguard received scholarships totaling $62,000 to The University of Arkansas at Monticello. The scholarships would cover part of the tuition and fees at UAM, and the students would perform as members of the UAM Colorguard.

Those receiving scholarships include Jorge Banda, Liz-Anel Bello, Leslie Caamal, Christian Cabrera, Katherine Lopez, Odalys Macedo, Linda Martinez, and Emily Rios.

“This is an exciting time in the Colorguard community as more and more schools are recruiting and offering scholarships to students with a guard background,” said MPHS Colorguard Director Marty Newman. “I am thrilled that UAM has offered all MPHS Colorguard Senior members a scholarship.”

Wallace Middle School District UIL Meet Participants

P.E. Wallace Middle School competes at UIL meet

P.E. Wallace Middle School 6th graders competed in the recent UIL East Texas Junior High Academic Meet in Texarkana and brought home multiple medals and ribbons.

Wallace earned four team awards. The sixth-grade Ready Writing Team of Kinley Lowry, Jazlynn Juarez, and Jose Gonzales took second place as a team. The sixth-grade Dictionary Skills Team of Kate Ball, Axel Fernandez, and Kit Thompson placed third as a team at the meet. The sixth-grade Maps, Graphs, and Charts Team of Danika Beckham, Hayden Vickers, and Melanie Logue earned third place as a team. And the sixth-grade Science Team of Sam Chappell, Tanner Marshall, and Kinley Lowry took third place as a team.

Numerous students earned individual medals:

Listening Skills: Melanie Logue—3rd place

Music Memory: Don Macedo—1st place; McKaylie Nixon—4th place

Prose: Ilsy Pintor—4th place

Poetry: Brooke Alexander—1st place; Jeffery Bond—2nd place

Spelling: Sam Chappell—2nd place

Ready Writing: Kinley Lowry—4th place; Jazlynn Juarez—5th place; Jose Gonzales—6th place

Science: Sam Chappell—3rd place

Dictionary Skills: Kate Ball—6th place

Social Studies: Christian Johnson—3rd place

“We had a great experience with UIL this year, and we are so proud of our students and their sponsor’s hard work,” said Wallace Assistant Principal and UIL Coordinator Shonda Rutledge. “Even at the competition, students took it upon themselves to practice and support each other to get ready for their event. We know all of these students have a bright future as they move through UIL events. They will continue to represent MPISD and make us all proud. We can’t wait to see what successes they will bring in the future!”

Back Row L to R- Emily Shelton, Chloe Carter, Emma Sellers, Kennady Ebarb, Caydance Reynolds, Leilani Jimenez, McKinsee Oviedo, Briana Sanchez

Bottom Row L to R- Alex Ochoa, Zoe Zittle, Geni Rubio, Madeline Plascencia

Mount Pleasant Junior High School Advanced Dance Team competes in Justin.

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Advanced Dance Team (ADT) attended the HTEDance Texas State Dance Team Championship at Northwest High School in Justin, TX on Saturday, March 2. The team performed a novelty, a hip hop, and a pom routine.

ADT was named the overall Middle School/Junior High Team Division Champions. They also earned Middle School Team Champions awards in the Hip Hop, Novelty, and Pom categories. Also, they won the Judge’s awards for Showmanship, Entertainment, Technique, and Choreography as well as a Super Sweepstakes (95 and above all on three routines).

Finally, ADT received an honor with the Espirit D’ Corps award, given to only one team at the entire competition. This award is presented by the judges when they recognize that a specific group “brought the house down” with applause.

“Our team motto leading up to Competition has been ‘Make It Count,’ and on Competition day everything came full circle and we ‘Made it Count,’” said ADT Director Erica Davidson Curley. “I truly love my babies as if they were my very own children! All of their hard work and dedication paid off. During awards I sat there in complete shock and my eyes filled with tears thinking of all the hours of practice, the yelling, the bruises, the overnight practices till 8:30 am and the LOVE these girls have for this team and each other. I said it from day one, and I’ll say it again, this team has something special! I’m so glad everyone got to see it at the competition.”

Contact: Kelly Cowan