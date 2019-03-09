MPISD – News

National Qualifiers Southerland and Rodriguez

Group photo 1

Group photo 2



Savannah Mack, top five in ELF test

MPHS Future Educators compete at state, advance to Nationals

The Mount Pleasant High School Chapter of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) attended the Teach Tomorrow Summit in Allen, Tx on February 28-March 2. Sixteen MPHS TAFE members competed in eight events and brought home eleven awards, including two National Qualifiers.

Seniors Ashley Rodriguez and Lauren Southerland competed in Children’s Literature K-3. They scored in the Top five out of 46 teams and have advanced to the National Competition to be held in Dallas, Texas on June 21-25, 2019.

On the Educational Leadership Fundamentals (ELF) Assessment, junior Savannah Mack had the 5th highest score out of 345 testers, earning her a Top five award and a Gold certificate. Southerland also received a Gold certificate while Rodriguez won a Silver on the ELF test.

In Bulletin Board, junior Sophy Turner earned a blue ribbon.

In Teacher Created Materials, the team of Maria Colorado and Abby Caamal also earned a blue ribbon, while Zaira Reyes earned a red.

For Project Visualize, Jashon Pogue and Alexander Guzman brought home a blue ribbon for their teacher appreciation project.

The team of Leslie Caamal, Keyla Plancarte, and Jackie Puente earned a red ribbon for their Chapter Scrapbook titled “Limitless.”

“Mount Pleasant High School future educators were allowed the opportunity at the 2019 Teach Tomorrow Summit to showcase their knowledge, talent, and passion for education,” said MPHS TAFE Advisor Aimee Sweeden. “They represented MPHS with pride and rose to the occasion while presenting their projects. I am so incredibly blessed to be fostering the growth of such wonderfully talented, aspiring teachers. What a great day it is to be a Mount Pleasant Tiger!”

Contact: Kelly Cowan