MPISD – News

The 2019-2020 Tiger Dolls include Delaila Aleman, Ashleigh Amerson, Mady Antone, Madyson Arzate, Nevaeh Bardwell , Ashley Bernardi, Emily Bird, Lily Burrows, Cassidy Carr, Chloe Carter, Ashlie Castillo, Madison Craig, Jocelyn Cuellar, Carlie Cunningham, Hailey Dixon, Alexia Fernandez, Anna Kate Fisher, Samanta Garcia, Sarah Godfrey, Dafne Gomez, Jackie Gomez, Grelyn Goolsby, Rylie Hardison, Mary Kait Heeren, Victoria Hernandez, Madelyn Knight, Mackenzie Lide, Rheagan Lopez, Monica Martinez, Victoria Martinez, Leslie Moreno, Valerie Moreno, Baley O’Neal, Savanna Palacios, Jessie Parchman, Litzy Patino, Juliana Perez, Makenzie Pina, Alexis Quezada, Joselyn Reyes, Caydance Reynolds, Kim Robles, Rachel Rodriguez, Sherlyn Sandoval, Emma Sellers, Emily Shelton, Mirka Soto, Vanessa Vasquez, McKinna Wooten, and Managers Rubi Avila, Emma Burrows, Taniah Johnson, Nataly Morales, and Alex VanRijn.

The MPHS Goin’ Gold Band

Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band earns Sweepstakes

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band Earned a sweepstakes rating at the UIL Concert, and Sight Reading Contest held in the MPHS Auditorium on April 3. The band played three pieces on stage including Circus Days March by King, La Madre De Los Gatos by Beck, and Imaginarium by Standridge and received all 1’s from the judges. From the stage performance, they moved to the choir hall where they sight read a piece and won all Ones as well. The stage and sight reading ratings gave them a Sweepstakes award for the 2019 year. The Concert band is directed by Dr. Theodus Luckett III and Mr. Jamey Sterrett.

Contact: Kelly Cowan