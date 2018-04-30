MPISD – News

MPHS Pet Food Drive a Success

MPISD Honor society members with some of the pet supplies they collected.

The Mount Pleasant High School National Honor Society (NHS), ‘2018 Pet Food and Supplies Drive’ was a great success with 3609 pounds of pet food, treats, and toys collected between April 2 and 20.

“The Pet Food drive is our major community involvement project of the year,” said MPHS NHS Sponsor David Clark. “This year we invited the National Junior Honor Society and the National Elementary Honor Society chapters in the District to help us out. We are thrilled with the results.”

The E.C. Brice Elementary School National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) chapter collected more than all the other campuses combined with a total of 2190 pounds. The Mount Pleasant Junior High School National Junior Honor Society chapter collected 425 pounds while Vivian Fowler Elementary School NEHS chapter collected 419 pounds. MPHS collected 348 pounds. Other campuses and amounts donated were 100 pounds for both the Wallace Middle School NEHS and the Annie Sims Elementary School NEHS and 27 pounds for the Corprew Elementary School (NEHS).

“Representatives from most of the campus honor societies went with us the day we delivered the supplies to the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter,” Clark said. “I thank the other honor society sponsors for getting behind this project. Without their help, the project wouldn’t have been so successful.”

Mt Pleasant High’s rundown of the weeks’ playoff schedule for softball and the teams the school will host.

Softball

Mt Pleasant vs. Prosper

G1 Thursday (May 3) at Rockwall 7:00 pm

G2 Friday (May 4) at A&M-Commerce 7:00 pm

G3 Saturday (May 5) at A&M-Commerce if needed 1:00 pm

At Mt Pleasant

Baseball

Pattonville vs. Redwater

G1 Friday (May 4) at 7:30 pm

G2 Saturday (May 5) at 3:00 pm

G3 Saturday after G2

There is a possibility that we could host Texas High Saturday at 12:00 if they need a Game 3. Will know more about that later in the week.

MPHS Junior Earns Debate Academic All American Award

Mount Pleasant High School junior Audrey Courreges has earned the National Speech and Debate Association’s Academic All-American Award. Of the more than 141,000 student members of the Association, fewer than 500 students receive the Academic All American Award every year.

The Academic All-American award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the National Speech and Debate Association Honor Society, met the rigorous criteria for GPA and test score requirements and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.

“Audrey is a two-year debate captain who has worked very hard to earn not only the grades but the success it requires to reach this achievement,” said MPHS Speech and Debate coach Cody Morris. “I am very proud to see Audrey reach such a high level of success. I am so proud to get to coach a student with such passion and drive.”

Audrey is the daughter of Stephen and Catherine Courreges.