MPISD – News

Back Row L to R: Jeff Brown, Alan Denson, David Whittington, Daryl Boyd, Randy Hinton

Middle Row L to R: Tyler Welborn, Ethan Cota, Rance White, Blake Denson, Jordan Boyd

Bottom Row L to R: Zane Phillips, Bryce Bartlett, Tyler Miklos, Zeth Whittington, Hunter Mayfield

Blake Denson & Rance White

Jordan Boyd & Hunter Mayfield

MPHS Fishing Teams qualify for State Tournament.

All five Mount Pleasant High School Fishing Teams were back on the water on Sunday, April 14, at Lake Palestine for the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) Regional tournament. MPHS will send two teams to state in May.

Seniors Blake Denson and Rance White finished in 9th place with 14.88 lbs and will advance to state. They earned rods and $500 scholarships. Senior Jordan Boyd and sophomore Hunter Mayfield weighed in 5.66 lbs and finished in the top 53, which allowed them to advance to state as well.

Also competing at the regional tournament were Tyler Miklos & Zeth Whittington weighing in 4.73 lbs., Zane Phillips & Tyler Welborn landed one weighing 3.94 lbs., and Ethan Cota & Bryce Bartlett.

Boat Captains for 2018-2019 are Jeff Brown (Welborn & Phillips), Alan Denson (Denson & White), David Whittington (Whittington & Miklos), Daryl Boyd (Boyd & Mayfield), and Randy Hinton (Cota & Bartlett).

The THSBA State Tournament will be held at Cedar Creek Lake on May 11 and 12.

Mt. Pleasant Junior High School

5th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th-Grade

Addison Amerson, Hannah Anderson, Mea Banda, Jason Barrientos, Dylan Bennett, Shirlyn Cardona, Oscar Castellanos, Alejandro Castro, Ella Cross, Brianne Davis, Clinton Debord, Drew Dyke, Analee Escalante, Jose Escobar, John Freeman, Yahir Garcia, Ana Garrett, Briana Gonzales, Devin Graham, Sophie Greco, Owen Green, Andrew Guerette, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Rocio Herrera, Caelyn Hills, Jillian Jetton, Raeleigh Jones, Thomas Jones, Cheyenne King, Erik Liera, Caleb Lilly, Silvia Lopez, Mia Loving, Mason Majors, Jenna Mars, Cesar Martinez Rosales, Yalit Mata, Braiden Merryman, Amariya Miller, Clayton Miller, Evelyn Monreal, Annie Munoz, Luke Muskrat, Jake Noble, McKinsee Oviedo, Tisha Patel, Andrew Perez, Hope Powell, Peyton Quaid, Said Ramirez, Kiara Rundles, Lilianna Saavedra, Daniel Sunderland, Sonia Sustaita, Diana Vargas, Athziry Villalva, Harrison Wall, Beverly Zuniga

8th-Grade

Derek Arrington, Reese Ball, Vanessajane Bayna, Clayton Brison, Chloe Carter, Devin Castaneda, Roberto Cigarroa, Norma Delgado, Alyric Finley, Luis Fuentes Jr., Pilar Gonzalez, Juanita Gutierrez, Daniel Hanks Hernandez, Nora Hardwick, Dylan Hernandez, Rylan Hubbs, Kylie Humber, Sara Jackson, Camdon Johnson, Samantha McClenan, Jesus Mora, Freddy Ortiz, Daniela Palomo, Daniela Perez, Param Poudel, Dulce Rivera, Leo Sambueso, Kaden Toon, Melissa Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez, Jack Welborn

Mt. Pleasant High School

5th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th-Grade

Odalys Adame, Aachal Amin, Rossy Banegas, Nevaeh Bardwell, Henry Chappell III, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Eduardo Espinoza, Ruby Ferretiz, Jenny Flores, Mary Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Mackenzie Lide, Rosa Ojeda, Luiz Olvera, Juliana Perez, Abril Ramirez, Monserrat Rivero Sanchez, Jonathan Tepetate, Anna Wall, Lili Wu

10th-Grade

Madison Adams, Megan Adams, Elsa Almendarez, Jalissa Alvarez, Ashleigh Amerson, Aunesti Brannon, Lily Burrows, Saide Carrillo, Mya Clark, Brock Cooper, Jada Douglas, Maiko Estrada, Bryan Flores, Isabella Greco, Bre’Asia Hargrave, Anna Harris, Kylie Hedge, Makayla Houchin, Naydelin Martinez, Sakinah Mason, Nataly Morales, Alexia Neely, Reid Pinckard, Essence Ponce, Sashi Poudel, Toni Price, Alejandra Ramirez, Alma Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Patricia Roque, Nicholas Segovia, Miguel Segura, Taryn Thurman, Karen Trejo, Jessica Villegas, Jaycee Woods

11th-Grade

Lesly Atricso, Aaliya Avellaneda, Jacqueline Bello, Javier Bello, Ashley Benyshek, Hailey Benyshek, Shelby Courreges, Jesenia De La Cruz, Deyanira Delgado, Natalie Howard, Colby Hunnicutt, Jacqueline Juarez, Jessly Martinez, Abigail Mason, Felicity Miller, Megan Miller, Baley O’Neal, Samuel Pearson, Israel Perez, Andrea Ramirez, Veronica Ramirez, Alan Rodriguez, Caroline Rose, Madison Steinmetz, Brooke Vaughn, Emily Walden, Grace Whitten, Jazheel Yepez

12th-Grade

Armando Almendarez, Amanda Andersson, Averie Ayers, David Barboza, Andrea Beles, Mallory Campbell, Makenzie Cota, Audrey Courreges, Colton Craft, Kayla Cuellar, Dianna Daugherty, Harper Davis, Taylor Dillard, Savannah Finigan, Paula Flores, Cessia Gonzalez, Alexander Guzman, Laura Hochleitner, Annie Le, Jose Liera, Katherine Lopez, Ita-ii Luna, Linda Martinez, Ali Merritt, Samip Poudel, Maritza Quinones, Ezequiel Salazar, Alexus Sampson, Johnathan Segari, Ja’Terrian Sheppard, Bailey Sisk, Matthew Sunderland, Maddison Weddle, Rebecca Yox

Mount Pleasant High School crowned seniors Britany Garrett and Tyrese Milton the 2019 Prom King and Queen on Saturday, April 6.

MPISD Kindergarten Round-Up Scheduled

Annie Sims, E.C. Brice, Vivian Fowler, and Frances Corprew Elementary Schools will hold registration for next year’s Kindergarten classes Monday (Apr 15) through Friday (Apr 26). Times are 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. Parents/guardians will need to bring a copy of the parent/guardian’s driver’s license, a copy of the child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization records and proof of residence. Children need to be at least five years old on or before September 1, 2019, to register for Kindergarten.

Parents should report to the school in their attendance zone. If you are unsure of which one you are located in, contact MPISD Central Administration at 903-575-2000 or one of the campuses: Brice at 903-575-2057, Corprew at 903-575-2050, Fowler at 903-575-2070 or Sims at 903-575-2062. The Attendance Zone maps are also on the MPISD website (www.mpisd.net) under the Resources: Parents tab and Attendance Zones.

