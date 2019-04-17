MPISD – News

Photo L to R

MPHS Principal Dustin Cook, Jose Liera, Tripp Hinton, MPHS senior counselor Dawn Trickey

MPHS seniors chosen for TASSP awards

The Texas Association of Secondary Principals (TASSP) recently announced the 20 members of the All-State Academic Excellence Team and the five members of the Teens Serving Texas Team. Mount Pleasant High School was honored to have a student chosen for each team.

Jose Liera, a senior at Mount Pleasant High School, has been selected as a member of the TASSP All-State Academic Excellence Team. This prestigious award was designed to recognize Texas high school seniors for their outstanding academic achievements and the rewards of superior scholarship.

Many outstanding senior students were nominated by their high school principals based on their SAT or ACT scores, academic grade point average, the pursuit of advanced diploma, and other evidence of exceptional academic ability. Each student nominated was asked to write a 300-500 word essay to submit with the application. From this group of outstanding young scholars, only twenty were chosen for the TASSP All-State Academic Excellence Team.

Tripp Hinton, also a senior at Mount Pleasant High School, has been selected by TASSP for the Teens Serving Texas Award. This prestigious award was designed to recognize Texas high school seniors who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of community service, leadership, and personal accomplishments.

To be considered for this award a student must be nominated by their high school principal. Applicants were selected based on their overall grade point average, the pursuit of advanced diploma, and evidence of exceptional service to the community. Each student nominee completed an application that included reference letters, a personal goals essay and documentation of their contribution to the community. From this state-wide group of outstanding leaders, only five were chosen to receive the Teens Serving Texas Award.

As members of the TASSP All-State Academic Excellence Team and the Teens Serving Texas team, Liera and Hinton will each be awarded a $500 scholarship and will be formally recognized at the TASSP Summer Workshop in Austin, Texas on June 13, 2019.

Firefighters Pictured Left to Right: Captain Adam Decker, Cody Craig, Bradley Stockinger, Aaron Williams, Chief Larry McRae, Deputy Chief Aristeo Rodriguez, Brian Fairchild, Casey Sanders, Caleb Daniels & Adam Cook.

NEHS Members Pictured Left To Right Back Row: Edwin Valerio (in front of Chief McRae), Erick Bernardi, Cristopher Gonzalez, Jayden Loewen, Cohen Gillean, Sergio Moreno

Bottom Row Left to Right: Mackenzie Jaime, Maggie Wilson, Ayda Payne, Mary Beth Snyder, Melany Morales & Karyme Sanchez.

E.C. Brice NEHS holds bottled water drive.

The members of the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) at E.C. Brice Elementary School held a bottled water and Gatorade drive to benefit the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. Members collected bottles from March 27-April 15 and were able to donate approximately 1200 bottles of water and over 250 bottles of Gatorade. “E.C. Brice, along with NEHS, has done an amazing job collecting bottled water and Gatorade to show our firefighters how much we appreciate everything they do for our school and community,” said Brice NEHS Advisor, Rachel Findley.

“Firefighters use water to put out fires, but they also need water to stay hydrated while they fight the fires,” said Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator, Larry McRae. “We carry water and Gatorade on all of our fire apparatus so we can have plenty on the scene for them to drink. The water donated by NEHS will be used for this. We appreciate the time and effort the members of the NEHS gave to gather the water and Gatorade for us. It is good to know we have young people that care enough to do this for us.”

UIL State Qualifiers and coaches

Front row L to R: Taryn Thurman, Rocio Hernandez, Anna Harris, Annie Le

2nd row L to R: Jose Liera, Rebecca Yox, Connelly Cowan, Ja’Quacy Minter

3rd to L to R: Osias Hernandez, John Whitten, Gina Crouch, Cody Morris

MPHS UIL competes in the regional tournament, advances eight to state.

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team competed at the Region 2 AAAAA UIL Academic Meet on April 12-13 at Prosper High School. Overall, MPHS is sending eight students to the State meets.

The Spelling team of seniors Rocio Hernandez and Annie Le, and sophomores Anna Harris and Taryn Thurman claimed the Regional Championship, advancing all four members to the state meet. Hernandez placed 3rd individually with Harris placing 5th. They are coached by Gina Crouch.

In Journalism, senior Rebecca Yox claimed the Regional Championship in Editorial Writing and will advance to the state meet. Additionally, she placed 5th in Copy Editing and is a state alternate in that event. She is coached by John Whitten.

In Speech, senior Ja’Quacy Minter claimed the Regional Championship in Poetry and will advance to state, and in Informative Extemporaneous Speaking, freshman Connelly Cowan placed 3rd and will advance to state as well. In Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking, sophomore Reid Pinckard placed 6th and is a state alternate. They are coached by Cody Morris.

In Calculator Applications, senior Jose Liera placed 2nd and will advance to state. The Math team of Liera, David Barboza, Shelby Courreges, and Miguel Segura placed 3rd as a team. They are coached by Osias Hernandez.

The UIL Academic State Meet will be May 2-4, with speech events May 29-30, on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.

