MPISD – News

MPHS Electrical Technology student advances to Nationals

Several Mount Pleasant High School Electrical Technology students competed in the Texas SkillsUSA State competition in Corpus Christi April 4-7, 2019, and brought home numerous awards and accolades.

In the Construction Wiring competition, Giovanni Hipolito was named the State Champion, placing 1st and advancing to Nationals. This “hands-on” contest requires the students to follow an electrical print, install several electrical circuits, bend conduit, and install an electrical panel. Competitors had seven hours to complete the required installation using the print, electrical hand tools, and power tools. Hipolito will compete at the SkillsUSA National competition in Kentucky in June.

Junior Jacinto Barboza won a bronze medal in the Technical Construction Wiring test.

Senior Johnny Esparza earned a Best of Show award for his Construction Wiring Exhibit.

In the Electrical Exhibit competition, the team of Fernando Cordova, Ivan Ojendiz, and Jorge Palacios received a Superior Blue Ribbon for their Electrical Residential Home. The team of Aner Baltazar, Jose Flores, and Jacinto Barboza also received a Superior Blue Ribbon for their Electrical Aerobic Septic System. In the Electrical Exhibit competition, the exhibit must have a notebook that contains the electrical working drawings, detailed description of work done by the students in paragraph form, a write-up with a list of materials, current receipts, any materials donated, steps followed in completing the exhibit, and the students’ resumes. The presentation must meet the industry standard for creativity and neatness and is judged on the degree of difficulty and must comply with the 2017 National Electrical Code.

“We are so proud of our student’s achievements,” said MPHS Electrical Technology instructor, Tim Davis. “Our students’ successes are due to their willingness to work and prepare during and after school. Many hours after school is what it takes to compete against some of the best electrical programs in the state. We take the responsibility very seriously as we represent our school, community and the entire state of Texas at the National competition in June. Go TIGERS!”

Contact: Kelly Cowan