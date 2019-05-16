MPISD – News

Eleven MPHS Electrical students participate in National Signing Day.

To help close the skills gap and raise awareness of career options in the skilled trades, the Mount Pleasant High School Electrical Program participated in the SkillsUSA National Signing Day, sponsored by Klein Tools, celebrating thousands of high school seniors across the country pursuing a career in the skilled trades. Mount Pleasant High School was one of approximately 300 schools across the U.S. participating in National Signing Day, which recognized over 2,500 students nationwide.

In style similar to “National Signing Day” events for high school student-athletes, eleven high school seniors at Mt. Pleasant High School were recognized as they signed their “letters of intent” for a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training. Students were celebrated among school administrators, teachers, SkillsUSA advisors, family, and friends, as they take the next step in their education in the electrical field. High school seniors also received a Klein Tools Signing Kit, which included a hat, t-shirt, and their first pair of Klein Tools pliers to begin their lifelong careers.

Those signing included Eloy Castillo, Fernando Martinez, Giovanni Hipolito, Christian Rodriguez and Jonathan Vega with Cummings Electric in Fort Worth. Edward Gonzalez and Nicolas Ramirez with Eubanks Electric in Lone Star, Armando Almendarez with Circle S Electric in Gilmer, Fernando Cordova with Independent Electrical Contractors in Tyler, Marvy Martinez with Tyler Junior College, and Adrian Gomez with Texas State Technical College in Marshall also singed.

“We are thrilled we were able to partner with SkillsUSA and Klein Tools’ for the first-ever National Signing Day,” says Karl Whitehurst, Assistant Principal and CTE Director at Mount Pleasant High School. “As the shortage of skilled workers worsens, we at MPHS encourage students to enter this rewarding industry upon graduation. Our seniors should be very proud of everything they have accomplished at MPHS as they continue to further their education and training post-graduation. We wish them all the best as they prepare for their lifelong careers.”

“This was an exciting day for our students as they committed to careers in the skilled trades,” says Tim Davis, SkillsUSA advisor at Mount Pleasant High School. “These seniors have worked hard over the years to prepare for this next chapter of their life. Through their education at Mt. Pleasant ISD, our seniors understand the hard work needed to be successful in the trades. This recognition is very well deserved to each and every one of them.”

“The first National Signing Day was a success thanks to Mt. Pleasant High School and its students,” says Mark Klein, co-president of Klein Tools. “Best of luck to these students as they enter the skilled trades to start their careers with their first pair of Klein Tools pliers.”

Wade Stinson Scholarship awarded to Jonathan Woods.

MPHS senior Jonathan Woods, son of Donald and Amanda Woods, is the recipient of the 2019 Wade Stinson Memorial Athletic Scholarship. Jonathan played Varsity football for two years and was awarded the Tigers Defensive MVP and was selected as an All-District Honorable Mention. He also received the JV Defensive MVP his sophomore year. Jonathan has been a member of the Tiger Varsity Powerlifting team for four years and is a three-year letterman. He was the Captain of the team his senior year and placed 10th at regionals. He also participated in track for two years.

In addition to athletics, Jonathan is a member of National Honor Society and Student Council and played percussion in the band as a freshman. He is co-leader of his youth group at South Jefferson Baptist Church and also plays in the praise and worship band.

Jonathan has participated in various community service activities. He volunteers at Titus County Cares, provides construction and yard work for the elderly and handicapped, and has served as the worship co-leader for vacation bible school. Jonathan plans to attend Louisiana College in the fall.

Debbie Stinson and Wade Stinson presented Jonathan with the scholarship in memory of their son, Wade, who was an outstanding athlete. He played football, basketball, and baseball and put his whole heart into all of his activities. Wade also loved riding horses, shooting guns, and going to the lake. He was an awesome young man that was a friend to everyone he met. The scholarship was established in his memory by Heath Parker, a friend, and classmate.

MPHS recognizes Honor Graduates

Thirty-eight Mount Pleasant High School seniors were honored at a recognition dinner on Thursday, May 9. These 38 represent the top 10% of the MPHS Class of 2019, and each student was introduced and given their Honor Graduate cord. They each also presented a gift to their most influential teacher.

Audrey Courreges- Audrey Courreges is the 2019 MPHS Valedictorian. She is the daughter of Steve and Cathy Courreges. During her time at MPHS, Audrey has participated in Speech and Debate, UIL Academics, NHS, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Cosmo Scholars Tutoring. She will attend Southern Methodist University to double-major in Psychology and Statistical Science. Audrey honored Mr. Cody Morris, her Debate coach of 4 years.

Rebecca Yox- Rebecca Yox is the 2019 MPHS Salutatorian. She is the daughter of Dr. Andrew and Christine Yox. While at MPHS, Rebecca has been a Head Section leader in the band, Vice-President of NHS, Reporter for FBLA, Editor of Tiger Talk, and a participant of UIL Journalism. She will attend Concordia University Nebraska, where she will be a participant in the Luke Scholars Honor’s Program and pursue a degree in Biology. Rebecca honored Mrs. Karen Russell, her Algebra 2 and Statistics teacher.

Contact: Kelly Cowan