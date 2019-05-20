MPISD – News

MPISD Announces Summer Feeding Program

The Mount Pleasant Independent School District announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals for children 18 years of age and younger will be served Monday through Thursday beginning June 3, 2019, and ending on June 27, 2019, on all of our K-12 campuses. Please see the feeding locations and serving times that are listed below:

Mt. Pleasant High School and the Mt. Pleasant Jr High School

Breakfast will be served to begin at 7:15 am and ending at 8:15 am.

Lunch at these locations will be served to begin at 11:45 am and ending at 12:30 pm.

PE Wallace Middle School, Frances Corprew Elementary School, Annie Sims Elementary School, EC Brice Elementary School, and Vivian Fowler Elementary School.

Breakfast will be served to begin at 7:15 am and ending at 8:15 am.

Lunch at these locations will be served to begin at 11:30 am and ending at 12:30 pm.

If you would like more information, please call 903-575-2000.

Alvarez | Ayers

Dickerson

Green | Hargrave

Mount Pleasant High School Lady Tiger softball team members earn honors.

Nine Mount Pleasant High School Lady Tiger softball team members earned All-District honors for their performance during the 2019 softball season.

Jordan Dickerson was named the District MVP while Averie Ayers was named the District Pitcher of the Year. Dickerson will continue her softball career at Northwestern State University while Ayers will play softball for the Eagles at Northeast Texas Community College this fall.

Earning 1st Team All-District honors were infielder Carson Zachry, outfielder Tatyana Wilkerson, and utility player Maggie Lilly.

Named to the 2nd team were infielder Pinky Green, outfielders Jalissa Alvarez and BreAsia Hargrave, and designated player Brooke Vaughn.

Also, eleven team members’ accomplishments in the classroom were celebrated with the distinction of being named to the Academic All-District team. Those included Alvarez, Ayers, Baylee Craig, Dickerson, Hargrave, Lilly, Valoree McElhaney, Danielle Merriman, Kenzi Rolf, Vaughn, and Zachry.

Jose Liera | Rebecca Yox

MPHS seniors bring home two UIL state medals.

For MPHS seniors Jose Liera and Rebecca Yox, the UIL State Academic Meet on May 3 and 4, would mark the end of their participation in UIL academic events. Both students had been participating in UIL academics since middle school.

Liera qualified for the State-Meet in Calculator Applications after placing 1st at the District, and 2nd at the Regionals just a few weeks before. This would be his 4th trip to the State in Math events. In 2016, he earned a team bronze medal in Mathematics, in 2017 he claimed an individual State Championship and won a team silver medal in Mathematics. In 2018, he received an individual silver medal in Mathematics. And in 2019, he earned his fifth state medal with a 6th place finish in 5A Calculator Applications.

“Jose competed at the State meet all four years of high school,” said MPHS UIL Math coach, Osias Hernandez. “He won State his sophomore year in Mathematics and was the Runner-up champion his junior year. In his senior year, Jose placed 6th in Calculator Applications at State and beat all of his regional competitors. I am proud of the hard work and dedication Jose has put in to accomplish these feats at State.”

Yox was named the Regional Champion in Editorial Writing to earn her place at the state meet. She would be making her first trip to State as the very first MPHS student to qualify in Journalism. At the end of the day, Yox earned a 6th place state medal in 5A Editorial Writing.

“I am extremely proud of all the achievement awards Rebecca has earned the past couple of years in journalism,” said MPHS Journalism teacher and UIL Coach, John Whitten. “To cap off her career by placing sixth in the State in Editorial Writing is a testament to the hard work she has put in this year to better herself. She made history by becoming the first MPHS student to place at State in journalism. Journalism contests are, by nature, a subjective event. You could place first one meet and not even place the next depending on several factors such as judges’ taste of writing, the writing prompts, and the ability to put your thoughts onto paper. That Rebecca was able to place second at District, first in regionals and finally sixth in the State is indicative of how strong a writer she was this year. As her journalism coach and teacher, I have been honored to have Rebecca as part of the program. She has been a true leader and has set the bar high for returning and future members of the UIL Journalism team. Students now know where that bar is and what it takes to reach there.”

MPHS will send two more competitors to State in Poetry and Extemporaneous Speaking at the end of May.

Bristow | C Luck

Cooper | Dunn

Fluellen | Hunnycutt

Nelson | Noah

T Luck | Thompson

MPHS Tiger baseball team members earn All-District honors.

Ten Mount Pleasant High School Tiger baseball team members earned All-District honors for their performance during the 2019 baseball season.

Peter Noah was named the Co-offensive MVP while Logan Dunn was named Sophomore of the Year. Earning 1st Team All-District honors were pitcher Noah Bristow, outfielder Kaleb Thompson, and infielder Brock Cooper.

Tyke Fluellen was named a 2nd Team Outfielder. Earning Honorable Mention were Colby Luck, Colby Hunnicutt, Taylor Nelson, and Tyler Luck.

Contact: Kelly Cowan