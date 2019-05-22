MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant High School and Chamber of Commerce award Academic Blankets.

At the annual Mount Pleasant High School, Academic Awards Assembly held on May 14 in the MPHS auditorium, sixty-six students presented Academic Blanket awards for having the highest overall average in his or her particular subject. Those 66 students only make up about 4% of the population of MPHS. The Academic Blanket Awards have been sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce for several years, with businesses vying for the chance to sponsor and purchase a blanket for a student. Representatives from each of those businesses were in attendance that day to present the awards to the students.

Those awarded Academic Blankets included:

Yhatzary Chanez–Accounting (Alan G. Carter, CPA)

Jordan Dickerson–Advanced Quantitative Reasoning (VeraBank)

Rance White–Agriscience (Stephenson’s Dirt Contracting)

Bryan Fields–Agriscience Mechanics (Diamond C Trailers)

Naydelin Martinez–Algebra I (1st Texas Financial Services)

Alejandra Ramirez–Algebra II (American National Bank)

Israel Hernandez–Anatomy & Physiology (Northeast Texas Women’s Health)

Tyler Miklos–Animal Science (Titus County Fair)

Ita-ii Luna–Art (Cypress Bank)

Nia Jackson–Band (Trinity Baptist Church)

Parker Colley—Biology Pre-AP (HealthCARE Express)

Rebecca Yox–Biology AP (Heart to Heart Hospice)

Jannet Barrientos–Business Information Management (Baker & Johnson, PC)

Jose Liera—Calculus AP (Denney Land Surveying)

Mikayla Varney–Career Prep (Big Dog Roofing & Construction)

Andrea Beles–Certified Nursing Assistant (Titus Regional Medical Center)

Connelly Cowan—Chemistry Pre-AP (Cowan Inspection)

Felicity Miller–Chemistry AP (Higginbotham Insurance)

Colton Craft–Choir (Ester Smith Team, Trademark Mortgage)

Jenifer Deciga–Communications (Everybody’s Furniture)

Fernando Cordova–Construction Technology (Priefert Manufacturing)

Maria Medina–Cosmetology (Dr. Edgar Zombrano, DO, PA)

Angel Perez–Culinary Arts (Brookshire’s)

Cindi Organista–Dance (Re/MAX Paramount – Suzie Castillo)

Ashley Rodriguez–Education & Training (AA’s Treehouse Learning Center)

Jose Eduardo Gonzalez–Electrical Technology (EDH Electric)

Alex Vaseleck–Engineering (Mayben Realty)

Taylor Hubbs–English I Pre-AP (Cox Concrete)

Isabella Greco–English II Pre-AP (Elliott Auto Group)

Shelby Courreges–English III AP (BigTex Trailers)

Cessia Gonzalez–English IV AP (Larry Lawrence Construction)

Delaila Aleman–Environmental Systems (Northeast Texas Community College)

Uriel Rodriguez–Fashion Design (A Mom’s Life Children’s Boutique)

Kaylee Holt–Forensic Science (H&R Block Services)

Ruby Ferretiz–French I (Homeboy Sportswear)

Erick Cabrera–French II (Mount Pleasant Lion’s Club)

Nic Chappell III—Geometry Pre-AP (MP Rentals)

David Barboza–Government & Economics AP (Northeast Texas Credit Union)

Sashi Poudel–Health Science Theory (East Texas Children’s Dentistry)

Sophy Turner–Instructional Practice in Education (Texas A&M Texarkana & NTCC)

Matthew Armstrong–Journalism Newspaper (MP Pack-N-Mail)

Hannah Gage–Journalism Yearbook (Sandlin Motors)

Jonathan Woods–Law Enforcement (Mount Pleasant Martial Arts)

Amanda Andersson–Marketing Education (Redfearn Real Estate)

Martin Ferretiz–Math Models (McGuire-Dyke CPAs)

Taryn Thurman–Music Theory AP (Thurman’s Pro-Med Pharmacy)

Samip Poudel–Physics I (Dekoron Wire & Cable)

Johnathan Segari–Physics C (Republic Services)

Jacqueline Bello—Piano (Greater Hope Church of God in Christ)

Hilda Rodriguez–Practicum in Health Science I (Pediatric Clinic)

Averie Ayers–Practicum in Health Science II (Robert C. Sikes, DDS)

Patricia Roque–Pre-Calculus (Pilgrim Bank)

Taylor Dillard–Scientific Research & Design (Rychlik Auto)

Aachal Amin–Spanish I (Phil & Jennifer Scudder)

Abril Ramirez–Spanish I Bilingual (Pilot Club of Mount Pleasant)

Caroline Rose–Spanish II (First Federal Community Bank)

Jasmine Piña–Spanish II Bilingual (Shumate Flooring)

Ryan Sharp–Spanish III (Guaranty Bank & Trust)

John Gregory Rodriguez–Spanish Literature AP (Sisk Motors)

Ja’Quacy Minter–Speech & Debate (First Presbyterian Church)

Marco Orona–Sports Medicine (Mount Pleasant Youth Soccer Association)

Audrey Courreges–Statistics AP (BigTex Trailers)

Tairelle Hauaino-Chong—Theatre (Mount Pleasant Cinema 6)

Abigail Mason– US History AP (HealthCARE Express)

Mary Kaitlyn Heeren–World Geography Pre-AP (Cypress Basin Hospice)

Kylie Hedge–World History AP (Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant)

Marines: Jordan Leroy, Marine Representative, Aslin Barrientos, Hunter Tigert

Army: Christian Cantero and Elijah Allen

National Guard: Ariel Baez, Kayla Brown, Kaytlan Tidwell, Linda Gutierrez, Casey Strelow, Alan Gonzalez, Edgar Ramirez

Mount Pleasant High School honors seniors entering the military.

Mount Pleasant High School held a reception on Thursday, May 16 in the MPHS Library for sixteen seniors who have committed to joining the armed forces after graduation. Each senior was introduced by Dustin Cook, MPHS Principal, and presented a red, white and blue cord to wear at graduation by Dawn Trickey, counselor for the Class of 2019.

Those entering the United States Marine Corps include Aslin Barrientos, Hunter Tigert, and Jordan Leroy.

Those committed to the National Guard include Ariel Baez, Cierra Braudaway, Kayla Brown, Alan Gonzalez, Alex Gonzalez, Linda Gutierrez, Edgar Ramirez, Daniel Slone, Casey Strelow, and Kaytlan Tidwell.

And joining the Army are Christian Cantero and Elijah Allen.

Mount Pleasant High School freshman wins Rotary Club speech contests.

Mount Pleasant High School freshman Connelly Cowan recently competed in two speech competitions sponsored by the local Mount Pleasant Rotary Club. She placed 1st in her school contest held at Mount Pleasant High School on April 18. From there, she advanced to the Rotary District contest held at the MPISD administration building on April 27 where she placed 3rd out of 19 competitors representing Rotary Clubs across East Texas and in Oklahoma. In all, she was awarded $1000 in scholarship money for her speech on this year’s topic, “Using the Four Way Test- How will you be an inspiration to your school and your community?”

The Four-Way Test is a guide for Rotarians to use for their personal and professional relationships. The test has been translated into more than 100 languages, and Rotarians recite it at club meetings: Of the things we think, say or do, Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? And will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Cowan spoke about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was instrumental in the movement against gender inequality. She talked about how her involvement with the MPHS Speech and Debate team has empowered her to speak publicly about issues that are important to her and how it has allowed her to inspire others to do the same.

She is the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan.

Contact: Kelly Cowan