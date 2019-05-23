MPISD – News

2019 MPHS Texas Scholars

Mount Pleasant High School seniors named Texas Scholars.

Forty Mount Pleasant High School seniors were awarded Texas Scholar medals at the MPHS Academic Awards assembly on May 14. To be named a Texas Scholar, students must graduate on the Distinguished Achievement plan, earn at least one performance acknowledgment, and earn eight hours of community service for each year in high school for a total of 32 hours. These hours cannot be the same as hours done for other organizations like NHS, NTHS, or StuCo.

Earning Texas Scholar medals were Katelyn Andrews, Blanca Antolin, Matthew Armstrong, Madia Arredondo, Averie Ayers, Irene Barboza, Aslin Barrientos, Leslie Caamal, Mallory Campbell, Natalie Castillo, Makenzie Cota, Kayla Cuellar, Harper Davis, Jordan Dickerson, Taylor Elmore, Paula Flores, Hannah Gage, Angely Garcia, Brent Garrett, Cessia Gonzalez, Tripp Hinton, Katherine Lopez, Odalys Macedo, Javier Martinez, Linda Martinez, Jose Mata, Maria Mendez, Ali Grace Merritt, Ja’Quacy Minter, Oscar Palacios, Maritza Quinones, Alyssa Reynolds, Jihsleiny Rios, Brittany Ruan, Erica Salazar, Shelby Shaw, Alexandra Vargas, Maddison Weddle, Rebecca Yox, and Leshly Zermeno.



Photo: (L to R) Cesar A. Ramirez, Audrey Courreges, Harper Davis, Rebecca Yox, Samip Poudel, Ezequiel Salazar, Jose Liera

Mount Pleasant High School seniors earn AP Scholar awards.

Seven Mount Pleasant High School seniors have received AP Scholar awards for demonstrating outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple AP Exams.

Five were named AP Scholars for achieving scores of three or higher on three or more AP Exams. Those included Audrey Courreges, Harper Davis, Samip Poudel, Cesar A. Ramirez, and Rebecca Yox.

Ezequiel Salazar was named an AP Scholar with Honors, granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams.

Jose Liera was named an AP Scholar with Distinction, the highest AP award given at the local level. This award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams.

“These seniors make up seven of the top ten seniors for the MPHS Class of 2019”, said AP Coordinator, Amanda Pinckard. “They are to be commended for their hard work and dedication to education. We look forward to seeing the things they will achieve in the future.”

Contact: Kelly Cowan