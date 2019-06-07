MPISD – News

L to R Osiel Bernardino, Alyssa Reynolds, Rachel Moreno, Liz Bello, Abril Ramirez, Chloe Garrett, McKayla Grant, Colton Craft

MPHS Choir members earn medals at state

Eight Mount Pleasant High School Choir members competed at the State UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest at the University of Texas at Austin on June 1-3. Three soloists and one Madrigal earned State medals.

Freshman Abril Ramirez earned a Division 1 State Gold Medal for her solo “I Love All Graceful Things.” Making Division 2 State Silver Medals were senior Alyssa Reynolds for “Danza, Danza, Fanciulla Gentile” and Senior Colton Craft for “Gambler, Don’t You Lose Your Place.”

The Madrigal ensemble of Craft, Ramirez, Reynolds, Chloe Garrett, Osiel Bernardino, and Rachel Moreno earned a Division 2 for their performance of “Counterpoint of the Animals.”

The Mount Pleasant High School choir is directed by Nancy Vines and accompanied by Deanna Warren.

The 2019-2020 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants

Front Row L to R – Jr. Lt. Madyson Arzate, 1st Lt. Baley O’Neal, Capt. Rylie Hardison, Jr. Lt. Lily Burrows, Jr. Lt. Ashleigh Amerson

Back Row L to R – Sgt. Mary Kait Heeren, Sgt. Juliana Perez, Sgt. Grelyn Goolsby, Head Sgt. Nevaeh Bardwell, Sgt. Mackenzie Lide, Director Jaton Broach

Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants bring home awards from camp

The 2019-2020 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants attended an American Dance/Drill Team officer camp June 3-5 at the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall to prepare for the coming year. The officers were voted the Gussie Nell Davis Dance Officers of the Day, received the Officers Diamond Sweepstakes award and were named the Grand Champion Dance Officers. The sergeants received the Most Admired Social Officer Team of the Day, won the Social Officer Award of Excellence, and were named the Grand Champion Social Officers.

All ten sergeants and officers received individual awards. Captain Rylie Hardison was named the Outstanding Dance Performer, Head Sergeant Nevaeh Bardwell was named the Outstanding Social Officer, and Junior Lieutenant Madyson Arzate was selected for the All American Dance Company. All American Dancers included Hardison, Arzate, Bardwell, and sergeants Grelyn Goolsby, Mary Kait Heeren, and Juliana Perez. Honorable Mention All Americans were 1st Lieutenant Baley O’Neal, Junior Lieutenants Ashleigh Amerson and Lily Burrows, and sergeant Mackenzie Lide.

The Tiger Dolls are under the direction of Jaton Broach.

