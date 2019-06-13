MPISD – News

The 2019-2020 MPHS Cheer Squad



Samantha Phillips & Clara Alvarado



Ariel Parr—The Grrr

MPHS Cheerleaders attend camp at Great Wolf Lodge.

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders attended UCA camp at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine from June 9-12. While at camp, the team received the spirit stick all three days, 3rd place in the varsity division for their Rally routine, and MPHS cheer was named Superior Squad of the week for receiving a blue ribbon for every routine.

Three cheerleaders earned individual accolades. Samantha Phillips and Ariel Parr (the Grrr, Tiger Mascot) were given the prestigious “Pin it Forward Award’, given by a staff member to a camper for a quality that made them stand out. All American Cheerleaders included Phillips, Parr, and Clara Alvarado. Parr also earned a leadership award.

The 2019-2020 cheerleaders are under the direction of Tammy Thomas and Shanta Lockett. The Varsity squad includes Megan Adams, Alvarado, Aunesti Brannon, Trinitee Brannon, Leslie Espinoza, Karigan Fox, Erika Galindo, Ladi Guereca, Treshure Hines, Makayla Kirkwood, Beth Lockett, Felicity Miller, Chazlea Morris, Jordan Neal, Katie Ochoa, Parr—the Grrr, Phillips, Jakayla Sanders, Emily Walden, and Anna Claire Wall. The JV squad includes Jillian Adair, Jahir Alonso, Malazia Batiste, Char’Kenan Ellis, Makenna Moffett, and Olivia Worthey. Cheer manager is Grace Whitten.

Contact: Kelly Cowan