MPISD – News

Front Row L to R:

MPHS Golf Coach Benny Blaser, Goolsby, Texas Wesleyan Golf Coach Shaun Hensley

Back Row L to R

Grelyn Goolsby, Greg Goolsby, Jerilyn Goolsby

MPHS Tiger signs to play collegiate golf

Recent Mount Pleasant High School graduate Rustyn Goolsby has signed a letter of intent to play golf for Texas Wesleyan University. Texas Wesleyan is a private school in the NAIA Division located in Fort Worth, Tx. The Rams won their seventh NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship in 2019.

“It’s so exciting seeing all the hard work and effort pay off for one of your athletes,” said MPHS Golf coach, Benny Blaser. “Rustyn has been a key part of Tiger golf for the last six years. Not only was he a dominant golfer, but he was an irreplaceable leader. Rustyn is the most successful golfer that I have had the opportunity to coach. He has earned the opportunity to do the same thing at Texas Wesleyan. Congratulations Rustyn!”

Contact: Kelly Cowan