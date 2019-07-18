MPISD – News

L to R: Dustin Cook and Craig Bailey

MPISD announces administrative changes

Mount Pleasant High School will have new leadership for the 2019-2020 school year, as MPISD administration has announced campus administrative changes.

Craig Bailey, who has served as an assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School for four years, has been named the new Principal at MPHS. Before coming to high school, Bailey taught history and coached junior-high football as well as girls’ soccer and varsity football at Mount Pleasant High School. He is a graduate of MPHS and the University of Arkansas with a degree in history.

Dustin Cook, who has served as the Principal of MPHS for the past four years, will move to the Administration Building as the Director of Student Services, replacing Brian McAdams who retired in July. Cook taught history and has coached junior high volleyball, basketball, and track as well as high school softball. He served as an Assistant Principal at Mount Pleasant Junior High for five years and then as the Principal for three. He is a graduate of Texas A&M Commerce and holds a Master’s degree in Education.