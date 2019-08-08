MPISD – News

Lone Star Degrees: from L to R—Laura Sanchez, Hannah Sparks, and Allyson Swafford. Receiving their degrees but unable to attend were Blake Denson, Maria Garcia, Tyler Miklos, Casey Strelow, and Rance White.

Clark: Agriculture Ambassador Cheyenne Clark

Tabor: Agriculture Ambassador Ashley Tabor

Group L to R: MPHS FFA State Conference attendees

Laura Sanchez, Sam Brown, Hannah Sparks, Tayton Reynolds, Daisy Ayala, Payton Williams, Hagen Holloway, Allyson Swafford, Makayla Houchin, Wyatt Braden, McKinna Wooten (not pictured Agriculture Ambassadors Cheyenne Clark and Ashley Tabor)

Mount Pleasant High School FFA attends 2019 State FFA Convention.

Members of the Mount Pleasant High School FFA chapter attended the 2019 State FFA Convention from July 15-19 in Fort Worth, Texas. 13,000 FFA members representing schools from all over the state of Texas traveled to be a part of this magnificent event. Eight MPHS FFA students received their State Lone Star Degree, the highest degree of membership the State FFA Association can award. MPHS students who received their Lone Star Degrees were Blake Denson, Maria Garcia, Tyler Miklos, Laura Sanchez, Hannah Sparks, Casey Strelow, Allyson Swafford, and Rance White.

MPHS FFA Advisor, Blake Rice, said, “Having eight students receive this award from one chapter is an outstanding accomplishment!”

To receive a Lone Star Degree, a student must have been an active FFA member for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth-grade level, and maintain a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program. They also must invest significant time and money in their SAE and demonstrate leadership skills that show a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.

Mount Pleasant FFA also had two students, Cheyenne Clark, and Ashley Tabor, who was selected for the Agriculture Ambassador Program at State Convention. The Ambassador program is a representative group between sponsors and members which is organized by the FFA Foundation. The team of 39 members set out to complete a wide array of tasks. They were charged with escorting the dignitaries and special guests, providing directions, and other duties. They organized and served the VIP breakfast and scholarship luncheons. The goal of the Ambassadors program is to provide a comfortable and reliable service for the people who give FFA members a chance to experience all the splendors of a state convention. Rice continued, “The Ambassador application is open to FFA members across the state of Texas, and having two selected from our chapter is astounding!”

The MPHS FFA Chapter is advised by Rice, Slatyr Hunnicutt, and Susie Hearron.

Contact: Kelly Cowan