MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant High School junior selected for East Texas Youth Orchestra

Mount Pleasant High School junior, Brock Shavers, has been selected as a member of the Jazz Academy in the East Texas Youth Orchestra (ETYO). To audition, Shavers had to prepare and play scales, one of his choosing and one chosen by ETYO. He had to play the melody to two pre-determined songs, as well as demonstrate his ability to improvise. Shavers prepared to audition on his own time amid summer practices with the MPHS Goin’ Gold Band as well as starting back to school.

ETYO’s Jazz Academy provides young and talented musicians of East Texas the opportunity to study and perform America’s music, jazz. The program includes instruction in instrumental techniques, improvisation, music theory, music history, and composition to help students’ understanding of the art form and achieve excellence through performance.

As a member of the Jazz Academy, Shavers will experience performances with UT Tyler Jazz and the Mesquite Symphony and will attend a conference and perform in New Orleans. He plays saxophone for the Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band as well as the MPHS Jazz Band under the direction of Dr. Theodus Luckett III and Jamey Sterrett. He is the son of Theo and Emily Shavers.