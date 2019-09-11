MPISD – News

Pictured L to R: Trisha Easley, Alicia Garcia, Courtney Asagba, Corprew Principal Amanda Jones

Corprew students write notes to students in El Paso.

MPISD students at Corprew Elementary School wrote notes and postcards to students at Hillside Elementary and Tom Lea Elementary, both in El Paso, as a sign of love and encouragement after the recent tragedy in early August. The cards contain messages such as “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this tragic time,” and “We are thinking of you.” These notes will be mailed this week in the hope that they brighten the spirits of some of the elementary students in El Paso ISD.

