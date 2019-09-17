MPISD – News

MPHS Speech and Debate members place at All Saints Tourney

The Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate team competed on September 14 at the All Saints Tournament in Tyler. The team had seven members place among the top entries in their respective categories.

The team of sophomore Connelly Cowan and junior Taryn Thurman was tournament champions in the Varsity CX division. The team of freshman Anthony Orellano and sophomore Roberto Castellano was seeded 9th after prelims, missing advancing to quarterfinals by just one spot.

In the Novice CX category, the team of freshmen Merlin Cardona and Samantha McClenan took the championship with McClenan being named the Novice Top Speaker.

In Varsity Lincoln Douglas debate, senior Caroline Rose placed 3rd with juniors Kylie Hedge and Reid Pinckard both making it the quarterfinals.

And in International Extemporaneous Speaking, Cowan tied for 1st place, ultimately losing on a tie-breaker decision and placing 2nd for the day out of 33 entries. McClenan placed 5th in the Novice Extemp category out of 50 entries.

Cody Morris coached the Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate team and Lea-Holli Hensley assisted.

Contact: Kelly Cowan