MPISD – News

Photo L to R:

Gavin Rider, Brock Shavers, Donoven Young, Madison Carpenter, Manoa Bagsic, Nicholas Segovia, MPHS Jazz Band Director Jamey Sterrett

MPHS students named to All-Region Jazz Band

Six members of the Mount Pleasant High School Jazz Band made the All-Region Jazz Band after auditions at Texas High School on Tuesday, September 17. To audition, students had to prepare three short technical pieces in the Jazz style, and improvise with a rhythm section. They had only a few short weeks, and each piece required a high level of skill, as well as a mastery of the Jazz style. MPHS was well represented at the audition, making up 32% of the All-Region Jazz Band.

Those named to the All-Region Jazz Band include Donoven Young (Jazz Piano), Gavin Rider (Jazz Guitar), Manoa Bagsic (2nd chair Alto Saxophone), Brock Shavers (Baritone Saxophone), Nicholas Segovia (1st chair Tenor Trombone), and Madison Carpenter (5th chair Trumpet). It is Rider’s second year to make the All-Region Jazz Band.

“I’m extremely proud of each student that auditioned,” said MPHS Jazz Band Director, Jamey Sterrett. “Their hard work and dedication to excellence continue to set them apart from all others. I’m truly honored to assist them on their musical journey.”

Mount Pleasant High School names 2019-2020 All School Boy and Girl

Mount Pleasant High School seniors Grace Whitten and Kaleb Thompson have been selected All School Boy and Girl by the staff and faculty of Mount Pleasant High School for best representing the ideals established for the high school.

Whitten is a National qualifier in both Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and is an officer in both organizations. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Student Council, the Newspaper staff, and the UIL Math and English teams. She has been the head manager for both cheer and Tiger Dolls. Her career goal is to become a psychiatrist. Whitten said, “I felt very honored to be chosen by the faculty and staff. The recognition means so much to me, and I am grateful the faculty felt I was deserving of this award.” She is the daughter of John and Suzy Whitten.

Thompson is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and has played football and baseball for the Tigers for four years. His honors in baseball include Newcomer of the Year, 2nd team All-District as a sophomore, 1st team All-District as a junior, and in football, he was named Best All-Around Utility player. His goal is to play baseball in college and go to dental school. When asked how it felt to receive this honor, Thompson said, “It felt amazing! I still can’t believe they chose me out of all the guys in my class. I feel so loved, and I am thankful my teachers chose me for this honor.” He is the son of Kenny and Delann Thompson.

Contact: Kelly Cowan