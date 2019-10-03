MPISD – News

Front row left to right: Lesley Ortiz, Joseph Gongora, Martin Ponce, Jonathan Zuniga, Anthony Cortez, Angel Perez

Second row – Antonio Landeverde, Yazmin Pineda, Kacee Vazquez, Chris Zavala, Matthew Sampson, Jordan Kunkle, Haidie Fielder, Kimberly Gill, Chloe Garrett, Niurka Valente, Liliana Torreblanca, McKayla Grant

Third Row- Scoggins, Abel Lozano, Wayne Smith, Antarrius Howard, Bailey, Chamness, Zay Okoh, Whitehurst

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School classes tour AT&T Stadium

The Mount Pleasant High School Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Law Enforcement II classes toured the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on October 2 to learn about its aspects of marketing and security. AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is the largest, most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world.

The students, along with their teachers Jackie Scoggins, Elizabeth Bailey, Ricky Chamness, and MPHS Career and Technology Director, Karl Whitehurst, toured the Cowboys and Cowboy Cheerleaders locker rooms, the press conference room, and the Field Level Club where the Cowboys enter the field. The students and teachers discussed how the Dallas Cowboys are the best-marketed sports team in the world and how they market the team to the public. They also talked about security and how AT&T Stadium has its police department and jail on site.

Whitehurst said, “It was an extraordinary experience to be able to tour one of the premier athletic facilities in the world and be able to discuss with someone who works there, the marketing and security aspects of running such a facility.”