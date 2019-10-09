MPISD – News

The 2019 Corprew NEHS members

Corprew Elementary inducts students into the National Elementary Honor Society.

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Twenty-seven Corprew Elementary School 4th graders became members of the National Elementary Honor Society as the Corprew NEHS Chapter held their annual induction ceremony on Tuesday, October 8.

The students and the audience of parents, brothers and sisters, grandparents, Corprew teachers, and staff listened as the chapter officers explained the criteria for membership and the four characteristics of an NEHS member. President Khiya Bolton outlined the membership criteria and the attributes of leadership while Vice-President Stoney Lampard discussed a scholarship.

Secretary Trisha Easley discussed responsibility, and Treasurer Braylea Brown explained the character of service. New member Gabriel Castaneda led the group in the National Honor Society pledge.

Mount Pleasant High School senior Caroline Rose, National Honor Society President and Captain of the Speech and Debate Team, gave the challenge to the inductees. She encouraged them to work hard, set high goals for themselves, and to always be true to who they are.

To be a member of NEHS, a student must meet or exceed the national minimum standard of a cumulative average grade of 85%. Students get judged on their level of personal responsibility. NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. The organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

“We are very proud of the 27 students who were inducted into the NEHS at Corprew,” said Principal Amanda Jones. “The students have worked hard to meet the requirements for NEHS. We will see these students do amazing things throughout their school career and in life.”

The 2019 inductees into the Corprew NEHS Chapter are Christopher Abrego, Jared Baez, Maria Beltran, Khiya Bolton (President), Braylea Brown (Treasurer), Aiden Campbell, Gregory Campbell, Gabriel Castaneda, Isaias Cordova, Tyshawn Craddock, Esmeralda Dorantes, Trisha Easley (Secretary), Jonathan Espinosa, Peyton Foreman, Emelyn Gaona, Alicia Garcia, Bryan Gonzalez, Jose Miguel Gonzalez, Rubi Gutierrez, Pedro Herrera, Jose Juarez, Stoney Lampard (Vice President), Edelin Olva, Michelle Rodriguez, Zackary Ross, Aaron Waldrep, and Temperance Waggoner.

L to R: Joshua Espinoza, Miguel Guerrero, Savannah Mack, and Abril Ramirez

MPHS Choir students selected for All-Region Choir

Four Mount Pleasant High School choir students have earned places in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-Region Choir. Senior Savannah Mack earned 11th chair second soprano, junior Miguel Guerrero earned 2nd chair first tenor, sophomore Joshua Espinoza earned 3rd chair first tenor, and sophomore Abril Ramirez earned 5th chair first soprano. It is the second year for Guerrero and Ramirez to be selected.

To earn a place in the choir, each singer had to sing three selections, and sight-read before a panel of judges, not an easy task for a high school student.

“I am very proud of each of these singers,” said MPHS Choir Director, Nancy Vines. “They have diligently prepared not only during class but also on their own time.”

The students will participate in the All-Region Choir clinic on Saturday, November 9, at Mount Pleasant High School and will perform at the concert that evening at 5:00 pm in the High School auditorium.