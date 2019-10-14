MPISD – News

Mount Pleasant High School Department of Theatre presenting two plays in October

The faculty and students of Mount Pleasant High School Theatre Arts are proud to announce their first production of the year! On Tuesday and Thursday (Oct 22-24), they will present the winner of the 1982 American Theatre Critics Association Award, Best Regional Play – “Talking With.”

This play presents 11 women who bare their souls to the audience who sit safely in the dark – or so they think. Each of the monologues reveals the struggles of the person speaking.

The play includes pieces titled “Fifteen Minutes,” “Scraps,” “Clear Glass Marbles,” “Audition,” “Rodeo,” “Twirler,” “Lamps,” “Handler,” “Dragons,” “French Fries,” and “Marks.” It premiered at the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York in 1982 and performed around the world.

The play deals with the personal ordeals of each of the female characters. Many of them are very touching; a few are even intensely emotional. However, some scenes will make you laugh. But even the funny ones, have an underlying depth to them that gives a sensitive insight into each of the characters’ lives. The ladies cover a full spectrum of experience and age. The opening title, “Fifteen Minutes,” starts the performance. It is about an experienced actress who is preparing to go on stage, but she is looking for a little understanding on a personal level. It ends with the fading rodeo star in “Rodeo,” lamenting the state of rodeo today, to the young aspiring actress in “Audition.” We witness much tenderness and diversity in the subject matter. Ultimately, we are all invited to allow life to touch us and to be grateful for the experiences that make us who we are.

The cast includes Lexie Humber, Karla Prado, Daniela Palomo, Sharon Zambrano, Victoria Cabrera, Reese Loving, Pearl Murillo, Aeryn Mast, Ashanti Presley, Silvia Sustaita, and Savannah Mack.

You are also invited to stay after the show for a preview of the Mount Pleasant H.S. entry in the UIL One-Act Play, Dark Road. It is a play about the choices two sisters make that ultimately tear them apart. Set with the background of Nazi Germany, we experience the human struggle to maintain our humanity.

You are invited to join us on Tuesday (Oct 22) and Thursday (Oct 24) at the Mount Pleasant High School Auditorium at 7:00 pm. Admission is $2 for students and $5 for adults. For more information, you can contact the director, Dr. Edward Lee, at Mount Pleasant High School at (903) 575-2020.