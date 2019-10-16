MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band Advances to Area Contest

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band has advanced to the Area Competition after receiving all 1’s, the highest score possible, at the UIL Region 4 Marching Contest on October 15, at Sam Parker Field. The Area competition will be in Mesquite on Saturday, October 26.

Regional contest judge, George Strickland, said, “Absolutely loved the guard. The best I’ve seen all day! Great marching fundamentals and great overall tone quality.” Judge Gary Monroe said, “Cool show. Absolutely, loved the show idea.”

The trip to Area caps an already successful marching season for the Band and Colorguard. They received eleven awards total with three “Best Overall” awards, including “Best Overall Band” at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Invitational Contest on October 8. The contest featured 17 high school marching bands.

The band will also compete later in the season at the Salute to Veterans Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Veteran’s Day, November 11.

Mount Pleasant ISD Fine Arts Director and headband director, Theo Luckett, said, “I’m very excited that our band received straight 1’s from every judge. The students have worked hard since July, and I believe our kids are ready for UIL Area marching contest.”

Dr. Theodus Luckett III is the director of the Goin’ Gold Band, and the assistants are Jamey Sterrett, Alicia Hargett, Karen Luckett, and Sheri Sullivan. Marty Newman coaches the Color Guard, and assistants are Jorge Banda and Presley McClendon

MPHS Golf team members from left include Isabella Greco, Jacob Elliott, Reese Ball, Holden Hester, Clayton Brison, Caleb Ball, Matthew Peterson, Brady Sisk, Jackson Stone, George Burrows, Grelyn Goolsby, and Jonathan Chitsey.

MPHS Golf team places at Sulphur Springs

The Mount Pleasant High School Varsity Boys, Varsity Girls, and JV Boys Golf teams played in the Sulphur Springs invitational at the Sulphur Springs Country Club on Monday. The Varsity boys finished third overall. Freshman Matthew Peterson and Sophomore Grelyn Goolsby placed sixth individually in their divisions. Benny Blaser is their coach.

MPHS senior earns Academic All-American award

Mount Pleasant High School senior Caroline Rose has earned the National Speech and Debate Association’s Academic All-American award. Of the more than 141,000 student members of the Association, fewer than 1,000 students receive the Academic All-American Award every year. Rose becomes only the fourth team member from MPHS to earn this prestigious honor.

The Academic All-American award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school, earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the National Speech and Debate Association Honor Society, a total of 750 or more merit points. Also meeting the rigorous criteria for GPA and test score requirements and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.

“Caroline is a four-year team member and the team Captain who has worked hard to get to where she is,” said MPHS Speech and Debate coach, Cody Morris. “It is awesome to see her hard work in competition and in the classroom get rewarded. This is not an award they hand out to just anyone. Becoming an Academic All-American is extremely difficult. I am very proud to say we have another Academic All-American in the program.”

Caroline is the daughter of Kevin and Tracie Rose. She plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in Psychology.