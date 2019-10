The Mount Pleasant High School Student Council officers for 2019-2020 are (front row L to R) Secretary Laura Sanchez (Scrapbook), President Estela Dorantes (Pride and Patriotism), and Vice President Leslie Lara (DASH Co-Chair); (back row L to R) SMILE Co-Chair Vanessa Gaytan, Treasurer Sashi Poudel (Energy and Environment), and DASH Chairman Taylor Hubbs.