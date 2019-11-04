MPISD – News

Pictured L to R: MPHS Principal Craig Bailey, Connelly Cowan, Mary Kait Heeren, and MPHS Class of 2022 Counselor Jamie Doan

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS selects HOBY Youth Leadership ambassadors

Mount Pleasant High School sophomores Mary Kait Heeren and Connelly Cowan received the 2019-2020 school ambassadors for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar (HOBY).

As many as 300 “ambassadors” from high schools across the state and country gather at their local HOBY State Leadership Seminar between April and June. They experienced life on a university campus, interacted with local community leaders, explored, and exercise leadership on personal and group levels. They also conducted a community service project to put leadership-for-service skills into action, and open opportunities for internships, mentorship programs, and other HOBY Ambassadors Connect benefits.

Heeren is a two-year member of the Tiger Dolls, currently serving as a sergeant. As a Tiger Doll, she has earned awards such as Most Dedicated, Most Spirited, Tiger Doll of the Week, and the Director’s Award of Excellence. Heeren competes in UIL Math and at the High School Math Contest at Texas A&M University–Texarkana in 2018, Heeren placed 1st in Geometry. She is a member of HOSA as part of the MPHS medical program and earned an academic award for World Geography. She is the daughter of Brian and Candace Heeren.

Cowan has served as the President of the Class of 2022 for two years. She is a four-year member of the Speech and Debate team, currently serving as its President, competing in Cross-Examination Debate, Congressional Debate, and Extemporaneous Speaking. Cowan is the 2019 UIL State Champion in Informative Extemporaneous Speaking, a 2019 UIL State bronze medalist in Cross-Examination Debate, and a National Elimination Round Qualifier in Policy debate. She also competes in UIL Current Events. Cowan earned academic awards for English I, Pre-AP Chemistry, and U.S. History. She is the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan.

Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology students made their annual visit to the Greenhill Villas on Halloween to give the residents manicures and candy bags. The students practice their manicure skills while creating a new friend in a resident at the Villas. The MPHS Cosmetology program is under the direction of Aleshia Rivera.