MPISD – News

Pictured: The MPJHS All-Region Band members.

First Row: Christopher Sorto, Jazlynn Juarez, Shpat Zeqaj, Andrew Perez, Jose Fuentes

Second Row: Suhey Lopez, Joel Palacios, Clinton Debord, Orion Senence, Hector Rocha

Third Row: DeAndre Galloway, Cesar Gonzalez, Luke Muskrat, Fernando Robles, Luke Thurman

MPJH band students selected for All-Region Band

Fifteen Mount Pleasant Junior High School band students have qualified for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region IV Middle School All-Region Band. Eleven students earned chairs in the Symphonic Band and four in the Concert Band.

Four students earned 1st chair, essentially 1st place in their category, in the Symphonic Band: Shpat Zeqaj on Oboe, Luke Muskrat on Bassoon, Suhey Lopez on Alto Saxophone, and De’Andre Galloway on French Horn. It is the second year for Zeqaj to earn 1st chair honors in the Symphonic Band.

“I am so proud of all the MPJH students who auditioned for the All-Region bands,” said MPJHS Band Director Karen Luckett. “We took 21 students to Sulphur Springs Middle School for the auditions. Out of those 21 students, 15 of them earned chairs in the All-Region bands, which is 71%! All of these students put in an extensive amount of time and effort to prepare for these auditions. We have been preparing for them since the second day of school. I congratulate all of these students on whether they made the All-Region bands or not.”

Students who qualified for the All-Region Bands include:

Oboe Symphonic Band: Shpat Zeqaj, 1st chair

Bassoon Symphonic Band: Luke Muskrat, 1st chair

Bb Clarinet Symphonic Band: Andrew Perez, 2nd chair; Jose Fuentes, 5th chair

Bb Clarinet Concert Band: Christopher Sorto, 2nd chair; Jazlynn Juarez, 12th chair

Alto Saxophone Symphonic Band: Suhey Lopez, 1st chair

Trumpet Symphonic Band: Orion Senence, 3rd chair; Clinton Debord, 4th chair; Joel Palacios, 10th chair

French Horn Symphonic Band: DeAndre Galloway, 1st chair; Cesar Gonzalez, 2nd chair; Fernando Robles, 6th chair

Percussion Concert Band: Luke Thurman, 3rd chair; Hector Rocha, 8th chair

The 15 Mount Pleasant Junior High All-Region Band members will perform in the TMEA Region IV Middle School/Freshman/Jazz Clinic & Concert. That includes those who made the High School All-Region Jazz Band and Freshman All-Region Band. It is on Saturday, December 14, at Paris Junior High School in Paris, Texas.

Mt. Pleasant Junior High School

2nd Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

8th grade

Hannah Anderson, Alejandro Castro, Ana Ceballos, Ella Cross, Brianne Davis, Clinton Debord, Kennady Ebarb, Rebecca Elrod, Juan Flores Arredondo, Jose Fuentes, Estefani Garcia, Ana Garrett, Sophie Greco, Andrew Guerette, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Essence Hurndon, Jillian Jetton, Cheyenne King, Erik Liera, Mia Loving, Mason Majors, Jenna Mars, Nathaniel Martinez, Rebecca Martinez, Cesar Martinez Rosales, Yalit Mata, Annie Munoz, Luke Muskrat, Piper Neely, Daniela Perez, Said Ramirez, Landon Reed, Kiara Rundles, Enrique Serrano, Allie Sloan, Makayla Spigner, Sonia Sustaita, Diana Vargas, Alicia Velasquez-Molina, Harrison Wall

7th grade

Jorge Almazan, Jr., Yoselin Amador, Ashlin Arrington, Natalia Aspeitia, Katherine Ball, Sarah Baxter, Danika Beckham, Jeffrey Bond, Elizabeth Buck, Samuel Chappell, Selena Clark, Evan Cota, Ernest De La Rosa Cardona, Diya Desai, Angel Fernandez Morales, Anna Fuentes, Donavyn Gafford, Nikolas Garrett, Jose Gonzalez, Stephanie Guerrero, Addison Heeren Ascension Hernandez, Hayden Hester, Ajayden Hurndon, Heissel Jaimes, William Johnson, Jazlynn Juarez, Dori Macedo, Tanner Marshall, Eunice Mendoza Garcia, Rane Miller, Jesus Moreno, Ayden Osterdock, Ashley Pena, Cinthya Ramirez, Carlos Reyes, Francisco Rodriguez, Jr., Alexander Sandate, Braylen Smith, Christopher Sorto, Katelyn Tejeda, Hayden Tennison, Luke Thurman, Diego Ugalde, Jadyn Urbina

Mt. Pleasant High School

2nd Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Saul Alvarado, Reese Ball, VanessaJane Bayna, Madison Carpenter, Yasmin Castaneda, Natalie Crockett, Rosa Delgado, Zachery Dixon, Pilar Gonzalez, Isari Gonzalez Rios, Juanita Gutierrez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Rylan Hubbs, Charity Jones, Chelsea Maldonado, Ilse Ojendis, Melissa Vasquez, Amy Vazquez, Lili Wu

10th Grade

Odalys Adame, Rossy Banegas, Nevaeh Bardwell, Lainy Blackstone, Michelle Calderon, Henry Chappell III, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Ruby Ferretiz, Ladi’Roliairty Guereca, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Hydaet Izquierdo, Cambraun James II, Mackenzie Lide, Katherine Ochoa, Luiz Olvera, Jessie Parchman, Jasmin Ramirez, Holly Reese, Monserrat Rivero Sanchez, Guillermo Sanchez-Medina, Sam Sloan, Keller Thompson, Amiah Thornton, Kurion Walker, Silvia Zaldivar

11th Grade

Lesly Atrisco Hernandez, Alica Bello, Osbaldo Benitez, Sherman Butler-Losey, Brock Cooper, Ke’Mya Davis, Javier De La Cruz Morales, Zixela Delacruz, Isabella Greco, Bre’Asia Hargrave, Naydelin Martinez, Ericka Morales, Sashi Poudel, Alma Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Meagan Rogers, Patricia Roque Martinez, Nicholas Segovia, Ryan Sharp, Logan Smith, Taryn Thurman, Daisy Urista

12th Grade

Bladimir Alvarado, Aaliyah Avellaneda, Jacqueline Bello, Hailey Benyshek, Connor Brison, Cassidy Carr, Shelby Courreges, Deyanira Delgado, Anna Elliott, Martin Ferretiz Jr, Erika Galindo, Zaydie Garrett, Dorali Hernandez, Natalie Howard, Colby Hunnicutt, Mina Larsen, Colton Majors, Abigail Mason, Felicity Miller, Baley O’Neal, Savanna Palacios, Samuel Pearson, Israel Perez, Jose Pina, Andrea Ramirez, Elena Ann Ramirez, Marisol Ramirez, Dianna Rodriguez, Hilda Rodriguez, Caroline Rose, Allyson Swafford, David Valerio, Brooke Vaughn, Emily Walden, Grace Whitten