MPISD – News

Left to Right- Kimberly Gill, Jordan Kunkel, Haidie Fielder, Makayla Grant, Joseph Gongora, Niurka Valente, Kacee Vazquez, Aaliyah Avellaneda, Cassidy Carr, Liliana Torreblanca

MPHS Law Enforcement class tours Earle Cabell Federal Building

Mount Pleasant High School Law Enforcement II class members attended a field trip to the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas, Texas, on October 22. The list of speakers included Antonio Woods of the US Court Clerk’s Office, Marquis Fomby of the US Marshals Service, and Sierra Delgado and Megan Reid with the US Probation and Pretrial Services. The students were also able to sit in on a Federal Court trial under Chief District Judge Lynn of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. MPHS Law Enforcement teachers and sponsors are Elizabeth Bailey and Ricky Chamness. To learn more about the Law Enforcement program at Mount Pleasant High School, contact CTE Director, Karl Whitehurst.







Members of the 2019-2020 MPHS National Honor Society

MPHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremony

Eight seniors and thirty-six juniors, along with two honorary members, were inducted into the Mount Pleasant High School chapter of the National Honor Society during a special ceremony on November 5. The forty-six new members join the thirty-six returning senior members of the chapter.

To be inducted into NHS, a student must have earned a weighted cumulative GPA of 5.10 and must meet specific service standards, as well as character standards, as exemplified in behavior and personal conduct both on and off-campus. The NHS inducts students who meet the criteria in their junior or senior year during the fall semester.

Officers of the MPHS Chapter are President Caroline Rose, Vice President John Rodriguez, Secretary Virginia Fuentes, Treasurer Abigail Mason, Parliamentarian Brooke Vaughn, and Historian Felicity Miller.

The 2019-2020 new members are:

Senior Inductees: Alvin Gonzalez, Jennifer Leyva, Katia Lopez, Ariel Parr, Keyla Plancarte, Hilda Rodriguez, Debora Trejo, and Viridiana Ysasi.

Junior Inductees: Madison Adams, Megan Adams, Jalissa Alvarez, Ashleigh Amerson, Osbaldo Benitez, Lily Burrows, Alexis Caddell, Mya Clark, Victor Diaz, Maiko Estrada, Gaven Fife, Bryan Flores, Christian Flores, Isabella Greco, BreAsia Hargrave, Kylie Hedge, Peyton Hein, Jashari Inostros, Nia Jackson, Makayla Kirkwood, Zaushalynn Lee, Faith Logan, Preston Nguyen, Matthew Phillips, Reid Pinckard, Sashi Poudel, McKala Price, Alejandra Ramirez, Patricia Roque, Jakayla Sanders, Nicholas Segovia, Ryan Sharp, Taryn Thurman, Tyler Welborn, Jaycee Woods, and De’Asia Woodson.

Honorary inductees include two exchange students attending Mount Pleasant High School this year: Nathalie Burgemeister from Germany and Mina Kollen Larsen from Norway.

Returning Senior members of the MPHS NHS Chapter are Clara Alvarado, Christopher Araiza, Aaliyah Avellaneda, Caleb Ball, Daisy Bautista, Ashley Benyshek, Hailey Benyshek, Connor Brison, Keatra Brown, Shelby Courreges, Baylee Craig, Natali Delgado, Virginia Fuentes, Erika Galindo, Jimmy Gonzalez, Maritza Gonzalez, Aliyaah Howard, Natalie Howard, Colby Hunnicutt, Jacqueline Juarez, Maggie Lilly, Abigail Mason, Felicity Miller, David Nava, Israel Perez, Brian Ramirez, Omar Ramirez, Jordan Rivas, John Rodriguez, Caroline Rose, Yessenia Serna, Lizbeth Tavares, Kaleb Thompson, Heriberto Vargas, Brooke Vaughn, and Emily Walden.

Members of the MPHS National Honor Society Faculty Council are LeAnne Blalock, Regina Crouch, Jerilyn Goolsby, Ann Jenkins, Lindy Merriman, Maryna Otero, Larry Russell, Bryan Trickey, and Todd Burns. The MPHS National Honor Society Advisor is David Clark.

MPHS Congressional Debaters advance to the state

The Mount Pleasant High School Congressional Debate Team competed in the Regional competition at Region VIII on Tuesday, November 5. They competed against other 5A schools in our region, and Mount Pleasant High School had a great showing. The team took 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th places in the competition. It was the first time Mount Pleasant would secure all three state advancements as well as the first time for all Mount Pleasant competitors to medal at Regionals.

Sophomore Connelly Cowan was the Regional Champion with junior Ryan Sharp placing 2nd and senior Caroline Rose placing 3rd. Cowan, Sharp, and Rose will all advance to the state meet in January. It will be the second state appearance for Sharp and Rose, while Cowan will be competing at the state in Congress for the first time.

Juniors Taryn Thurman and Isabella Greco finished in 5th and 6th places, making them the alternates to state.

UIL Congress is an individual contest in a large group setting. It models the legislative process of democracy, specifically, the United States Congress. Within this mock congressional assembly competition, contestants draft legislation (proposed laws and position statements) submitted to the tournament, and they research the docket of bills and resolutions dealing with real-world social and political policies before the contest to prepare their speeches. At the competition, students caucus in committees, deliver a formal discourse on the merits and disadvantages of each piece of legislation and vote to pass or defeat the measures they have examined. Parliamentary procedure forms structure for the discourse and students extemporaneously respond to others’ arguments throughout a session.

“This was the first time in school history we swept the top three spots,” said MPHS Speech and Debate coach, Cody Morris. “These kids have really stepped up their effort this year, and it shows. It is a coach’s dream to have a competitor give it their all and come out on top. I am very excited to compete at the State meet. I think all three of the students have a great chance to earn a state medal.”

Cowan, Sharp, and Rose will compete at State in Austin, January 13-15, 2020.