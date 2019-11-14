MPISD – News

MPHS Tiger Dolls to perform at San Antonio Spurs halftime

The NBA has offered the Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls a unique opportunity to perform at halftime of the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers. The performance will take place on Monday, November 25, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

According to Tiger Doll Director, Jaton Broach, 2019-2020 is an “event” year for the team. She had been looking for a parade or special event when she reached out to the Spurs about group halftime performances. She sent the Spurs rep to the Tiger Doll Facebook page to see videos of the team performing at various events. After reviewing information about the organization, she received confirmation that the Spurs would like to have them perform at halftime. The team will perform a pom routine to a medley of songs by Prince, choreographed by Raevin Eakins.

Tip-off is for 7:30 pm on November 25, and the game is on Fox Sports Southwest.

NJHS officers with the new members of the Mount Pleasant Junior High School National Junior Honor Society.

MPJHS Students Inducted into NJHS

Fifty-nine Mount Pleasant Junior High School students are now members of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) following the official induction ceremony on Tuesday, November 12. The new members join the fifty returning eighth-grade members.

The new NJHS officers discussed the qualities of a National Junior Honor Society member in the traditional candle lighting ceremony. The 2019-2020 NJHS officers are President Luke Muskrat, Vice President Angelina Hernandez, Secretary Hannah Anderson, Treasurer Mckinsee Oviedo, and Historian Sophie Greco.

Mount Pleasant High School National Honor Society Vice President, John Rodriguez, was the guest speaker. He challenged the members to take advantage of the many opportunities given in the coming years.

To be a member of the MPJHS Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society, students had to have a 91 average, demonstrate leadership ability, good character, citizenship, and participate in community service. They also had to be recommended by a teacher on the MPJHS campus. Students must maintain these standards to remain a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

New members of the Mount Pleasant Junior High School National Junior Honor Society are Ashlin Arrington, Natalia Aspeitia, Katherine Ball, Mea Banda, Veronica Bernadino, Jasmine Briones, Jeffrey Bond, Elizabeth Buck, Oscar Castellanos, Sam Chappell, Selena Clark, Evan Cota, Jonathan Dalby, Diya Desai, Maleah Duenez, Juan Flores, Estafani Garcia, Gabriella Garza, Jose Gonzalez, Patricia Gonzalez, Skyler Guereca, Stephanie Guerrero, Madison Hargrove, Addison Heeren, Bek Hernandez, Hayden Hester, Krystalyn Holt, Essence Hurndon, Christian Johnson, Marilyn Johnson, Melanie Logue, Monserrat Lopez, Kinley Lowry, Dori Macedo, Efren Mancias, Tanner Marshall, Amir Martinez, Daniel Martinez, Yalit Mata, Kevin Mendoza, Brayden Middleton, Clayton Miller, Jesus Moreno, Mckaylie Nixon, Ayden Osterdock, Jose Padilla, Yahaira Pina, Cinthya Ramirez, Frankie Rodriguez, Christian Sanchez, Christopher Sorto, Sonia Sustaita, Hayden Tennison, Katherine Thompson, Luke Thurman, Cristian Tolentino, Diego Torres, and Diego Ugalde.

Returning members are: Ashley Almeida, Hannah Anderson (Secretary), Addison Amerson, Trevor Broach, Karson Brown, Ella Cross, Caleb Cunningham, Kennady Ebarb, Jose Fuentes, Emma Forgy, John David Freeman, Ana Garrett, Deandre Galloway, Briana Gonzalez, Cesar Gonzalez, Emiliano Graniel, Sophie Greco (Historian), Angelina Hernandez (Vice President), Colton Jaggers, Arianna Jones, Cheyenne King, Araceli Landaverde, Alexis Mahoney, Mason Majors, Jocelyn Marroquin, Harley Martin, Nathaniel Martinez, Mason McMinn, Braiden Merryman, Emilee Miles, Amariya Miller, Christopher Moreno, Luke Muskrat (President), Thomas Nguyen, Jake Noble, Mckinsee Oviedo (Treasurer), Andrew Perez, Lori Arlene Pina, Landon Pinckard, Kai Price, Charis Ramirez, Marisol Rosales, Alberto Sanchez, Allie Sloan, Makayla Spigner, Lolita Solis, Harrison Wall, Shpat Zeqaj, Zoe Zittel, and Daniel Zuniga.

The MPJH National Junior Honor Society Advisors are Launa McCord and Randee Dyer.

Sherman Butler-Losey

MPHS junior accepted into High School Aerospace Scholars program

NASA’s High School Aerospace Scholars (HAS) program accepted Mount Pleasant High School junior Sherman Butler-Losey. HAS is an authentic learning experience for Texas high school juniors to engage with NASA’s mission to become the next generation of explorers. Students can learn about different STEM-related fields of study they might want to pursue in college. Following a series of online lessons, the highest achieving students receive an all-expenses-paid, week-long visit to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston during the summer. Selected participants will plan a mission to Mars while being mentored and receiving guidance from NASA scientists and engineers.

The HAS program runs until the end of February, and Butler-Losey will complete four modules, each containing readings, multimedia content, quizzes, discussion posts, and activities. He is the son of John and Janet Losey.