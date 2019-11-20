MPISD – News

MP Debate Beles & Greco (left to Right): Sidney Beles & Sophie Greco

MP Debate Eric Taylor

MP Debate novices (left to right): Sidney Beles, Sophie Greco, Eric Taylor

MPHS Debate team members bring home medals

The MPHS Speech and Debate team hosted a Texas Forensics Association Individual Qualifying tournament on Saturday, November 16. The tournament featured competitors from fourteen schools including some 6A programs from the Dallas area. Several 8th and 9th-grade members of MPJH and MPHS Speech and Debate competed in the Novice division and three earned medals at the tournament.

Freshman Eric Taylor won the Novice Lincoln Douglas debate championship, outlasting 14 other competitors in the category. Taylor is in his first year of high school debate competition and this was his first time to medal.

The eighth-grade team of Sidney Beles and Sophie Greco made it to the final four of Novice Cross-Examination debate and earned semifinalist medals. They were defeated in the semifinal round by the eventual novice champions. It was their first high school level competition featuring teams from other schools. Beles and Greco won the interschool novice tournament earlier this year.

MP Speech and Debate is coached by Cody Morris.

Pictured: Maggie Lilly (center) signs her letter of intent as her parents and new coach look on

MPHS Lady Tiger signs to play collegiate softball

Mount Pleasant High School senior Maggie Lilly signed a letter of intent on Monday, November 18, in the MPHS Field House, surrounded by family and friends. Lilly will play softball at The University of Arkansas at Rich Mountain, where she will be a member of the university’s very first softball team. She is the daughter of Stephen and Tonya Lilly.

Lilly is a four-year varsity letterman and has played 3rd base, catcher, and designated player. She was named 1st team Utility Player in 2019, 1st team Designated Player in 2018, and has earned All-District honors three times. Her team awards include the Lady Tiger Heart award in 2019, the Lady Tiger Most Improved award in 2018, and the Lady Tiger Academic Award in 2017.

“I am very excited for Maggie and this great accomplishment,” said MPHS Softball coach, Jeremy Tarrant. “She has worked extremely hard both on the field and with her academics. We wish her continued success at UA-Rich Mountain as she has had at MPHS.”

Photo: The cast and crew of “Small Actors.”

MPJH wins 3rd place for One-Act play

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Theatre Department presented their One-Act play “Small Actors,” at the Junior High One Act Play competition in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 16. The cast took 3rd place with four members earning individual honors. They are Clayton Miller named to the All-Star Cast, Jeffrey Bond, and Madison Zepeda, making Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, and Gracie Martinez won the Best Crew award.

In “Small Actors,” Emily desperately wants to play the lead in her high school’s production of Romeo and Juliet. Instead, she gets a one-line, four-word role. None the less, she tells her parents (who will be out of town during the performance) that she got the lead, and suddenly, things spin way out of control. Mom and Dad cancel their vacation plans and invite every relative they can round up to come to visit and see their daughter play Juliet. This outlandishly funny and very touching play is about the roles we all play—in theatre and life.

The production featured Madison Zepeda as Emily, Jeffrey Bond as Jason, Patricia Gonzalez as Laura, Clayton Miller as Paul, Azariah Rudd as Mrs. Phelps, Thomas Nguyen Mahoney as Samuel, Alexis Mahoney as Keshia, Sadera Lamperd as Wendy/Juliet, Summer Murrillo and Kevin Mendoza in the chorus of Romeo and Juliet, Dawson Hernandez as Romeo, and Evan Reed as Uncle Frank. Crew members included Gracie Martinez on sound and Alivia Newman on lights. The play was directed by Crystal Francis-Peel and Crystalla Anderson with MPHS Theatre Director, Dr. Edward Lee, providing technical direction.

Photos: Receiving their scholarships at the MPYSA awards ceremony are (front row left to right) Clara Alvarado Jacqueline Juarez, and Joseph Gongora (back row left to right) Daisy Ayala and Virginia Fuentes.

MPHS seniors awarded Mount Pleasant Youth Soccer Association scholarships

For the first time in its existence, the Mount Pleasant Youth Soccer Association (MPYSA) was able to award $500 scholarships to five senior volunteers to further their educations. MPYSA scholarship applications were open to seniors who met set academic criteria and played soccer and volunteered with MPYSA. All of the recipients have done volunteer service with MPYSA, serving as referees for youth games among other volunteer activities. Three of the five continue to play soccer themselves for Mount Pleasant High School.

The first MPYSA $500 scholarship recipients are Mount Pleasant High School seniors Clara Alvarado, Daisy Ayala, Virginia Fuentes, Joseph Gongora, and Jacqueline Juarez.