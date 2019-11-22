MPISD – News

Danica Patrick, a.k.a. Braylea Brown, Corprew Elementary

The Man with the Yellow Hat, a.k.a. Jaycob Rodriguez, Fowler Elementary

Olivia, a.k.a. Jaliyah Brown, Fowler Elementary

Elvis, a.k.a Hannah Hughes, Sims Elementary, tells fellow Sims students about his life

Orville Redenbacher, a.k.a. Joe Setina, Sims Elementary, explains his popcorn business to fellow Sims students

Georgia O’Keefe, a.k.a. Abigail Wooten, Brice Elementary, discusses her project with Brice GT Coordinator, Jamie King

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD Gifted and Talented students present wax museum projects

Imagine being able to meet and talk to Abraham Lincoln, Elvis, Cleopatra, or Dr. Seuss. Mount Pleasant community members were able to do just that as MPISD had its very own wax museums on the campuses of Vivian Fowler, Annie Sims, E.C. Brice, and Corprew Elementary Schools. Gifted and Talented (GT) 3rd and 4th-grade students across MPISD selected their person to portray and conducted hours of research to capture the essence of their chosen subject.

At Brice, Corprew, and Sims Elementary Schools, students had to choose a person that has made a positive contribution to society. They then had to present their chosen person to Sims GT Coordinator Gina Landrum or Brice/Corprew GT Coordinator Jamie King and prove that their chosen person had contributed something positive to the world. “After selecting an individual who has had a positive impact on society, students researched, took notes, and determined important vs. non-important information,” said Landrum. “They then summarized and put that information into their own words. Through this project, the students not only utilized a wide variety of skills, but they learned more about the positive impact many different individuals had on society, and they also learned that one person could make a significant difference in our world.”

At Vivian Fowler Elementary, students chose their favorite book and author. Fowler GT coordinator Sheila Eddy said, “This year, at Fowler, we chose to focus on literacy, and the students were required to choose their favorite author and do their research on that author. They were also required to read at least one book by their chosen author before beginning their research. They were allowed to dress as their favorite character from a book by their author. This year, more than ever, the students seemed much more engaged in their research and creativity.”

Across the district, GT students worked on research for about six weeks using books and the internet, meeting in GT class twice per week. Students had to create a display board depicting facts out their chosen person, and also decorate a table with props related to their studied topic. Finally, students dressed in costume and had to write, memorize and deliver a speech to their peers and families. There was a button at each table that you pressed to bring the character you to life.

“The Wax Museum project gives our students the opportunity to engage in deep research of a famous person of their choice,” said King. “Our students develop a greater understanding of the positive difference just one person can make in our world. Throughout the project, our students use their creativity to build a presentation centered around the life of their chosen character. This presentation includes a presentation board with facts and photographs, a button for their audience to push to begin the presentation, and props that support the achievements of the famous person. Our students take great ownership of their hard work and are very proud of their presentations. Often they choose historically significant characters in fields of study about which they are passionate. It is encouraging to see their hearts and minds grow through the research process.”

MPHS NHS Officers create food baskets for families in need. From left, John

Rodriguez, Brooke Vaughn, Caroline Rose, Felicity Miller, and Abbie Mason.

MPHS National Honor Society organizes a food drive

The members of the National Honor Society (NHS) at Mount Pleasant High School held a food drive in conjunction with its induction ceremony. Admission to the induction ceremony was free, but attendees were asked to bring a food staple such as

canned goods or boxed items. In addition to the items collected that night, NHS members donated hams and turkeys added to each basket. In all, the NHS officers were able to create seven baskets that they share with families who have students at MPHS. The families were identified by Communities in Schools (CIS) who

will assist with delivery.

“This is the first of many years to come of providing for the needs of our community,” said MPHS NHS Advisor, David Clark. “We need to take care of our own. I would also like to say a special thank you to CIS for identifying the families and helping deliver the baskets.”

Each basket contained a letter of blessing that read, “A special blessing has been said over this basket for the food and for you and your family. May your family be truly blessed beyond measure this holiday season.”