MPISD Officer Brandon Fulcher measures a child to ensure proper seat installation.

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD provides child car seat installation

MPISD held a car seat safety check and provided safety inspections at the Child Development Center on April 20. The technicians demonstrated correct methods for the installation of car seats. This was a collaborative effort by the Mount Pleasant ISD Police Department, the Texas Department of Transportation-Atlanta Office, the Texas DPS, the Texas A&M Ag Extension-Bowie County office, and the Child Development Center Safety Technicians.

MPISD Officer Brandon Fulcher, along with CDC staff Taneshia Stanton and Alma Ramirez are certified technicians through the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. They along with the other departments provided the inspections to parents. Seats that were defective or out of date were replaced courtesy of the seat program.

Officer Fulcher is available to help install or check seats upon request. Parents are encouraged to contact him at 903-575-2141 or at the Child Development Center.